Mother of fallen 19-year-old NSF firefighter 'heartbroken' after identifying son's body

The mother of the 19-year-old full-time national serviceman (NSF) firefighter who died on Dec. 8 in the line of duty has identified her son's body.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the deceased's mother, dressed in white, was seen at about 10am on Dec. 9 to identify the body.

She was reportedly accompanied by SCDF personnel and stayed in the autopsy room for about 30 minutes.

When she walked out, she was reported to have tears in her eyes.

Approached by reporters, the mother expressed her sadness and said she was "heartbroken".

The family living in the flat that caught fire has since apologised after finding out that a firefighter died while putting out the blaze, according to The Straits Times.

There were seven occupants in the flat: A pair of adults and their seven month-old baby, the parents of the mother, as well as the 13-year-old sister and 16-year-old brother of the mother of the baby.

Only two people were in the flat at the time of the blaze: The baby's mother and the 13-year-old girl.

Background

The 19-year-old SCDF NSF personnel fell unconscious while putting out a fire at a Henderson Road Housing Board flat on Dec. 8.

SCDF said it was called to attend to the fire at Block 91 Henderson Road at about 11.10am.

The civil defence personnel passed out in the kitchen while fighting the fire.

The fallen firefighter was brought out of the unit by his crew and administered cardio-pulmonary resuscitation.

An SCDF ambulance crew at the scene used the automated external defibrillator on the NSF and conveyed him to Singapore General Hospital.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.

