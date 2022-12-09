Back

Mother of fallen 19-year-old NSF firefighter 'heartbroken' after identifying son's body

Condolences.

Belmont Lay | December 09, 2022, 03:39 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The mother of the 19-year-old full-time national serviceman (NSF) firefighter who died on Dec. 8 in the line of duty has identified her son's body.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the deceased's mother, dressed in white, was seen at about 10am on Dec. 9 to identify the body.

She was reportedly accompanied by SCDF personnel and stayed in the autopsy room for about 30 minutes.

When she walked out, she was reported to have tears in her eyes.

Approached by reporters, the mother expressed her sadness and said she was "heartbroken".

The family living in the flat that caught fire has since apologised after finding out that a firefighter died while putting out the blaze, according to The Straits Times.

There were seven occupants in the flat: A pair of adults and their seven month-old baby, the parents of the mother, as well as the 13-year-old sister and 16-year-old brother of the mother of the baby.

Only two people were in the flat at the time of the blaze: The baby's mother and the 13-year-old girl.

Background

The 19-year-old SCDF NSF personnel fell unconscious while putting out a fire at a Henderson Road Housing Board flat on Dec. 8.

SCDF said it was called to attend to the fire at Block 91 Henderson Road at about 11.10am.

The civil defence personnel passed out in the kitchen while fighting the fire.

The fallen firefighter was brought out of the unit by his crew and administered cardio-pulmonary resuscitation.

An SCDF ambulance crew at the scene used the automated external defibrillator on the NSF and conveyed him to Singapore General Hospital.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News

Huge crocodile spotted swimming near West Coast Park on a random Thursday

NParks is monitoring the area.

December 09, 2022, 10:30 PM

S'porean serial offender, 20, on probation hurts 3 police officers while evading arrest in stolen car

He started committing crimes from as early as 16 years old.

December 09, 2022, 07:20 PM

Spain fires coach Luis Enrique after World Cup exit

Spain lost to Morocco 0-3 on penalties.

December 09, 2022, 06:50 PM

China reportedly facing rise in cases after policy shift, but surge not shown in official data

Too soon to celebrate?

December 09, 2022, 05:56 PM

Arctic Monkeys performing first-time ever at S'pore Indoor Stadium on Feb. 28, 2023

First time in Singapore.

December 09, 2022, 05:56 PM

Dyson launching headphones with air-purifier in S'pore in March 2023

Tech.

December 09, 2022, 05:50 PM

Tin Jingyao, 22, places 2nd at Spanish chess tournament, rounding up breakout year for S'pore's youngest grandmaster

Enroute he scored a stunning victory over American prodigy Hans Niemann.

December 09, 2022, 05:27 PM

Mr Prata at Bedok Reservoir suspended 2 weeks for selling unclean food, sign says it's under renovation during this period

Quite normal for eateries to say they are under renovation when made to close temporarily.

December 09, 2022, 04:48 PM

Chinese woman broke four ribs in coughing fit after eating spicy food

The doctor said that her upper body lacked muscle strength.

December 09, 2022, 04:07 PM

Ex-NSF tells nurse her chest as flat as a 'runway', harasses teachers, military supervisor & public servants

He loitered outside his supervisor's homes and threatened the safety of their families.

December 09, 2022, 04:03 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.