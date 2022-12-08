Firefighter unconscious after attending to Bukit Merah fire on Dec. 8, 2022

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
A fire broke out on Thursday (Dec. 8) morning at 91 Henderson Road in Bukit Merah, causing one firefighter to fall unconscious.In a Facebook post on the same day, SCDF said that they were alerted to the fire at about 11:10am on Dec. 8.
Upon SCDF's arrival, the fire was already raging inside a unit on the fourth floor of the HDB block.
Footage sent to Mothership showed smoke coming out of the affected HDB unit.
A number of firefighters were seen at the location.
SCDF said that its firefighters conducted forcible entry and penetrated into the smoke-logged unit to fight the fire.
During the operation, a firefighter fell unconscious.
The firefighter has been conveyed to Singapore General Hospital.
Damping down operations are ongoing, added SCDF.Top images via Linus Chen & SCDF.
