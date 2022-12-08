Firefighter unconscious after attending to Bukit Merah fire on Dec. 8, 2022

A fire broke out on Thursday (Dec. 8) morning at 91 Henderson Road in Bukit Merah, causing one firefighter to fall unconscious.

In a Facebook post on the same day, SCDF said that they were alerted to the fire at about 11:10am on Dec. 8.

Upon SCDF's arrival, the fire was already raging inside a unit on the fourth floor of the HDB block.

Footage sent to Mothership showed smoke coming out of the affected HDB unit.

A number of firefighters were seen at the location.

SCDF said that its firefighters conducted forcible entry and penetrated into the smoke-logged unit to fight the fire.

During the operation, a firefighter fell unconscious.

The firefighter has been conveyed to Singapore General Hospital.

Damping down operations are ongoing, added SCDF.

