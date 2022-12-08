Back

Firefighter unconscious after attending to Bukit Merah fire on Dec. 8, 2022

The firefighter has been conveyed to Singapore General Hospital.

Syahindah Ishak | December 08, 2022, 03:56 PM

Events

A fire broke out on Thursday (Dec. 8) morning at 91 Henderson Road in Bukit Merah, causing one firefighter to fall unconscious.

In a Facebook post on the same day, SCDF said that they were alerted to the fire at about 11:10am on Dec. 8.

Upon SCDF's arrival, the fire was already raging inside a unit on the fourth floor of the HDB block.

Footage sent to Mothership showed smoke coming out of the affected HDB unit.

Gif adapted from video by Linus Chen.

A number of firefighters were seen at the location.

Gif adapted from video by Linus Chen.

Gif adapted from video by Linus Chen.

SCDF said that its firefighters conducted forcible entry and penetrated into the smoke-logged unit to fight the fire.

During the operation, a firefighter fell unconscious.

The firefighter has been conveyed to Singapore General Hospital.

Damping down operations are ongoing, added SCDF.

Top images via Linus Chen & SCDF.

