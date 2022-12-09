Back

SCDF pays tribute to fallen 19-year-old NSF firefighter, darkens social media display photos

Deepest condolences.

Belmont Lay | December 09, 2022, 02:35 AM

The Singapore Civil Defence Force changed its Facebook profile picture and cover photo to a black-and-white version following the death of a 19-year-old full-time national serviceman (NSF) firefighter on Dec. 8.

The NSF fell unconscious while putting out a blaze at a Henderson Road Housing Board flat.

SCDF said it was called to attend to the fire at Block 91 Henderson Road at about 11.10am.

Condolences pour in

In response to the news that a NSF firefighter had passed away in the line of duty, many online commenters expressed their condolences.

One of those who did so said he knew the deceased firefighter first-hand.

The commenter wrote:

He was such a good kid. I was his sergeant in BRT. Was so bright and always smiling even when he was drenched in sweat after training. He was always smiling, always. I myself am shaking, cannot comprehend what his family must be feeling. Condolences to them. He died a hero.

Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam also took to Facebook late on Thursday night to express his condolences.

He said the Home Team officers work tirelessly and bravely every day to keep homes and Singaporeans safe.

He added: "Young man. Very sad."

Member of Parliament for the area Joan Pereira, who manages the Henderson-Dawson ward, also wrote on Facebook late at night that it "was immensely painful for me to hear of the news about the passing of our courageous and selfless firefighter today".

Background

The fallen firefighter was brought out of the unit on fire by his crew and administered cardio-pulmonary resuscitation.

An SCDF ambulance crew at the scene also used the automated external defibrillator on the NSF and conveyed him to Singapore General Hospital.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

All media via SCDF

