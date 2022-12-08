NSF firefighter dies while fighting Bukit Merah HDB fire

A fire that broke out on Thursday (Dec. 8) morning at Block 91 Henderson Road in Bukit Merah has claimed the life of one full-time National Serviceman (NSF) with the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

SCDF said in a statement on Dec. 8 that it was alerted to the fire at about 11:10am on Dec. 8.

Upon arrival, the fire was raging inside a unit on the fourth floor and the corridor was heavily smoke-logged.

SCDF firefighters, donning breathing apparatus, entered and pushed through the smoke-logged unit with two water jets.

Some time into the firefighting operation, the NSF firefighter fell unconscious in the kitchen area, said SCDF.

"His crew immediately brought him out of the unit and administered cardio-pulmonary resuscitation on him. An SCDF ambulance crew at the scene also used the automated external defibrillator on him and conveyed him to Singapore General Hospital," said SCDF.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

"SCDF and his teammates are very saddened by his death, and extend our deepest condolences to his family," said the statement.

SCDF said the NSF firefighter was part of the first response crew for this fire incident, and was "bravely carrying out his mission of protecting and saving lives and property."

SCDF is providing assistance and support to the family of the NSF.

Investigations are ongoing.

Related story

Top images via Linus Chen & SCDF