Jackson Wang fans from Thailand & the Philippines fly to S'pore just to see him at fan meeting

Dedication.

Lee Wei Lin | December 21, 2022, 03:49 PM

Jackson Wang is in Singapore -- again.

The pop star has a packed schedule this time around, which includes:

  • Dec. 21 - Fan meeting

  • Dec. 23 - Concert & afterparty

  • Dec. 24 to 25 - Afterparty (yes, another one)

  • Dec 26 - Album promotion event

Fans flock to Singapore

Those from around the region, including fans from Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines, have travelled to Singapore just to catch a glimpse of Wang.

Photo by Russell Ang

A group of fans from the Philippines told Mothership that they flew here "to take photo with Jackson".

Thai fans -- who just saw him in Thailand during his concerts from Nov. 25 to 27 -- flew here as a show of support.

Photo by Hayley Foong

During his Dec. 21 event, which was a ticketed affair, over 50 fans of various nationalities waited outside the venue to catch a glimpse of the star.

