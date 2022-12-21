Jackson Wang fans from Thailand & the Philippines fly to S'pore just to see him at fan meeting

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Jackson Wang is in Singapore -- again.
The pop star has a packed schedule this time around, which includes:
- Dec. 21 - Fan meeting
- Dec. 23 - Concert & afterparty
- Dec. 24 to 25 - Afterparty (yes, another one)
- Dec 26 - Album promotion event
Fans flock to Singapore
Those from around the region, including fans from Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines, have travelled to Singapore just to catch a glimpse of Wang.
A group of fans from the Philippines told Mothership that they flew here "to take photo with Jackson".
Thai fans -- who just saw him in Thailand during his concerts from Nov. 25 to 27 -- flew here as a show of support.
During his Dec. 21 event, which was a ticketed affair, over 50 fans of various nationalities waited outside the venue to catch a glimpse of the star.
Top photos from Jackson Wang's Instagram & by Russell Ang
