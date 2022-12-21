Jackson Wang fans from Thailand & the Philippines fly to S'pore just to see him at fan meeting

Jackson Wang is in Singapore -- again.

The pop star has a packed schedule this time around, which includes:

Dec. 21 - Fan meeting

Dec. 23 - Concert & afterparty

Dec. 24 to 25 - Afterparty (yes, another one)

Dec 26 - Album promotion event

Fans flock to Singapore

Those from around the region, including fans from Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines, have travelled to Singapore just to catch a glimpse of Wang.

A group of fans from the Philippines told Mothership that they flew here "to take photo with Jackson".

Thai fans -- who just saw him in Thailand during his concerts from Nov. 25 to 27 -- flew here as a show of support.

During his Dec. 21 event, which was a ticketed affair, over 50 fans of various nationalities waited outside the venue to catch a glimpse of the star.

Top photos from Jackson Wang's Instagram & by Russell Ang