Jackson Wang hosting Christmas Eve party at MBS infinity pool & Marquee, tickets on sale for S$388

Still wondering what to do on Christmas Eve?
Consider counting down to Christmas with Jackson Wang at the Marina Bay Sands (MBS) infinity pool.
The singer will be hosting the afterparty for his Singapore concert on Dec. 24 there.
Second time spinning at MBS this year
Just four months ago, Wang hosted a party at Marquee nightclub.
This time around, the party will start at 10pm at the infinity pool.
From 2am on Dec. 25, the celebrations will move downstairs to Marquee.
Tickets, which are priced at S$388, are now available on Marquee's website.
Top photos from Jackson Wang's Twitter & Marina Bay Sands
