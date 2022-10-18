Up to S$698 for VIP experience at Jackson Wang's S’pore concert on Dec. 23 2022

Jackson Wang will return to Singapore for a concert on Dec. 23, 2022.

In an Instagram post on Oct. 18, Team Wang announced the ticketing information for his Magic Man world tour at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The singer first rose to fame in k-pop band GOT7. His album "Magic Man" ranked third on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart in Sep. 2022.

The singer will also perform for two nights in Bangkok and one in Kuala Lumpur, which have all been sold out.

London, Paris, and Dubai are on the list as well.

VIP tickets available

Tickets are priced from S$128 - S$698, excluding booking fees.

Fans who purchase the "Magic 1” VIP package (S$698) will get to take an individual photo with Wang and attend a sound check party.

They will also receive an autographed VIP Memorabilia and a commemorative VIP Tour Token.

Categories for the tickets are:

VIP 1 Standing: $698

VIP 2 Standing: $468

CAT 1 Standing: $288

CAT 2: $238

CAT 3: $188

CAT 4: $128

CAT 5: $128

Ticketing details

Tickets will go on sale to the general public from Oct. 21, 12 pm onwards via:

Online: Ticketmaster

Hotline: +65 3158 8588

All SingPost outlets

Top image via teamwang/Instagram, jacksonwang852g7/Instagram