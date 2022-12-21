Back

Genting landslide: 26th victim found hugging his dog

25th victim recovered was a girl.

Belmont Lay | December 21, 2022, 04:35 PM

Events

The search and rescue (SAR) team activated in the wake of the deadly Dec. 16 landslide at Genting Highlands have found the body of the 26th victim.

The man was found hugging his dog 4m underground, New Straits Times reported on the fifth day of rescue and salvage efforts.

Rescuers found the remains at 11:19am on Dec. 21 at Sector B of the search area of the Father's Organic Farm landslide zone.

"We believe that there were three dogs with him. We have found two so far," Hulu Selangor police chief Superintendent Suffian Abdullah said.

The man's age and ethnicity has not been determined yet.

His body was brought to the Sungai Buloh Hospital.

The dogs' remains were handed over to the Veterinary Department.

Previously, a pair of victims were found in an embrace.

There could be one more victim located at Sector A, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department Operations Division assistant director Hafisham Mohd Noor said.

"We are unsure of how many are still in sector C as there were many campers there."

"But the leads are getting better and we hope to find the remaining victims," he said.

Heavy rains fell on Wednesday, which could hamper salvage efforts due to possible soil movement.

The 25th victim recovered from the landslide several hours earlier was a girl.

Rescue dogs involved in the operation were hailed for working tirelessly previously.

Vets have been sent to attend to the rescue dogs from Malaysia's K-9 unit.

This occurred after news broke that one dog deployed to recover bodies had worked until it collapsed.

Top photos via

I served highballs to my colleagues & won approval from those who don’t drink much

Here’s a toast to getting through 2022!

December 21, 2022, 06:30 PM

MOH aware of rising demand for fever & cold medication, will work to ensure supply for S'poreans

The public is advised to purchase from generic brands and buy only for their consumption.

December 21, 2022, 05:57 PM

Chick abandoned in box in Yishun HDB block lift, woman brings it home to keep it safe

Likely abandoned or lured inside.

December 21, 2022, 05:45 PM

Meet therapy horses, eat gelato & watch an outdoor movie for a good cause this Christmas

All ticket proceeds go to EQUAL, a charity.

December 21, 2022, 05:38 PM

Yolé opens first café in S'pore Chinatown with froyo, ice cream & savoury food

Another café to visit.

December 21, 2022, 04:47 PM

'You guys were quite mean': Former 'Police & Thief' child actor recalls on-set bullying by co-stars

Fighting all day long.

December 21, 2022, 04:24 PM

Bacha Coffee opens largest store in the world at Changi Airport Terminal 3 with stained-glass ceilings

Size matters.

December 21, 2022, 04:09 PM

Taliban bans women from attending university indefinitely in Afghanistan

A troubling move.

December 21, 2022, 04:04 PM

Crowd control measures & enhanced patrols to be deployed at Orchard Road on Christmas Eve: SPF

Large crowds expected.

December 21, 2022, 04:00 PM

Jackson Wang fans from Thailand & the Philippines fly to S'pore just to see him at fan meeting

Dedication.

December 21, 2022, 03:49 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.