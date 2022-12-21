Genting landslide: 26th victim found hugging his dog

The search and rescue (SAR) team activated in the wake of the deadly Dec. 16 landslide at Genting Highlands have found the body of the 26th victim.

The man was found hugging his dog 4m underground, New Straits Times reported on the fifth day of rescue and salvage efforts.

Rescuers found the remains at 11:19am on Dec. 21 at Sector B of the search area of the Father's Organic Farm landslide zone.

"We believe that there were three dogs with him. We have found two so far," Hulu Selangor police chief Superintendent Suffian Abdullah said.

The man's age and ethnicity has not been determined yet.

His body was brought to the Sungai Buloh Hospital.

The dogs' remains were handed over to the Veterinary Department.

Previously, a pair of victims were found in an embrace.

There could be one more victim located at Sector A, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department Operations Division assistant director Hafisham Mohd Noor said.

"We are unsure of how many are still in sector C as there were many campers there."

"But the leads are getting better and we hope to find the remaining victims," he said.

Heavy rains fell on Wednesday, which could hamper salvage efforts due to possible soil movement.

The 25th victim recovered from the landslide several hours earlier was a girl.

Rescue dogs involved in the operation were hailed for working tirelessly previously.

Vets have been sent to attend to the rescue dogs from Malaysia's K-9 unit.

This occurred after news broke that one dog deployed to recover bodies had worked until it collapsed

