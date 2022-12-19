K-9 rescue dog collapses after 2 days of sniffing for people buried in Genting Highlands landslide

Rescue workers involved in search operations to locate the buried victims of the Dec. 16 landslide near Genting Highlands were reportedly tired by Sunday after three days of work.

But it was not just human personnel who have been pushed to the limits during search, rescue, and salvage efforts in arduous conditions.

According to Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Norazam Khamis, an English springer spaniel keeled over from sheer exhaustion after two consecutive days of searching.

The dog, named Blake, will be rested as a result.

Equipped with a keen sense of smell thousands of times more acute than humans, the rescue dogs were called upon to sniff out leads that can detect those trapped.

Photos put up on Facebook showed the extent of the difficult conditions on the ground for rescue and salvage operations.

Another Facebook post showed the dogs on site in tough conditions.

Need to recuperate

The conditions of the affected sites have tested some of the K-9 dogs, pushing them to their limits.

The K-9 dog detection unit were activated to work alongside their human handlers to look for people in the thick mud, slush or rain.

“After two days of slogging more than the allotted time, they (detection dogs) too badly need to rest and recuperate though they are not injured," Norazam said.

“That’s why at this stage, we will rotate them in turn, starting with three (dogs) first, then we will use the rest."

Norazam said so far, there are 11 tracking dogs placed on standby at the scene to assist in the search.

Six belong to the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia, four are from the Royal Malaysian Police, and one hails from the Malaysian Army.

“We may ask for an increase if necessary,” he added.

Of the 94 people caught in the landslide, 61 have been rescued.

Top photos via Bernama