Family of 4 perish in Genting Highlands landslide

A family of four have been identified during the third day of search and rescue operations on Dec. 18 as some of those who perished in the Genting Highlands landslide.

The identities of the family of four were reported by China Press.

They comprised a one-and-a-half year-old boy, a six-year-old girl, and their parents, father Wong Kim Yap, 34, and mother Gain Choo Yin, 35.

The identities and deaths of the family were confirmed by the mother of the deceased woman.

A Dec. 18 Facebook post at about 10am by her read: "Thank you for everyone's concern, I wish for my family's happy reunion. Mummy loves you all."

According to Sin Chew Daily, the mother of the deceased woman was awaiting news of her daughter and her family following the landslide.

But hope faded when she had to identify the bodies of the deceased.

It was initially reported that her granddaughter's name did not appear on the list that stated the names of the deceased, holding out hope that she could still be alive.

However, it was subsequently revealed that all four members of the family did not make it.

The death toll following the landslide is 24, with nine others still missing.

Rescue and salvage operations are ongoing.

