Body of woman & child found in embrace among victims of Genting Highlands landslide

24 have died in the landslide so far.

Fasiha Nazren | December 18, 2022, 11:43 AM

On Dec. 16, two more bodies were found buried beneath the soil as a result of the landslide in Genting Highlands.

Found in embrace

According to Harian Metro, the bodies are believed to be that of a mother and daughter.

They were found in an embrace at about 4:40pm.

Speaking to the The Star, the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said that the child is believed to be around three to four years old.

The bodies were the 17th and 18th victims of the landslide.

Campsite ran without licence

The landslide occurred at a campsite along Batang Kali near the town of Gohtong Jaya in Genting Highlands in the wee hours of Dec. 16.

The campsite was located near Father's Organic Farm where there were around 100 people.

Malaysia's minister of Local Government Development Nga Kor Ming revealed that the campsite had been operating without a licence, according to a report by New Straits Times.

Bernama revealed that there have been 24 victims who died in the landslide so far.

As of 9pm on Dec. 17, nine victims are still missing and 61 have been rescued.

Top image from Jabatan Bomba & Penyelamatan Malaysia via Facebook.

