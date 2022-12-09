NParks receive alert about crocodile spotted near West Coast Park

If you want to see a crocodile in Singapore, Sungei Buloh is the place to go.

But that doesn't mean you won't come across them in other parts of the island.

Big crocodile swimming in the water

Facebook user Atrez shared a clip of a huge crocodile he spotted going about its day in Singapore's waters.

Its long snout and the fierce ridges that run along the reptile's back and tail are clearly visible.

Atrez said he took the video at West Coast on Dec. 8.

Many that saw the video must have been surprised, as more than 900 people have shared the post in less than a day.

Having said that, there are netizens who are sceptical and pointed out that the sighting might not be in Singapore.

Crocodiles are local wildlife

If you didn't already know, these crocodiles are native to Singapore.

According to National Parks Board (NParks), they can grow to more than 5m in length.

Saltwater crocodiles live in brackish and freshwater areas such as coastal areas and wetlands. They hunt mainly at night and feed mostly on fish.

In Singapore, their home range is also usually restricted to Sungei Buloh, where the dense mangrove forest hosts fishes they prey on.

This year, they were also sighted in the nearby areas like Lim Chu Kang and a canal in Choa Chu Kang.

But they sometimes venture even further, like this young crocodile that found its way to East Coast Park:

NParks monitoring the area

In response to Mothership's queries, NParks said it was alerted to a crocodile sighting near West Coast Park on Dec. 8.

"Transient crocodiles have been occasionally sighted along the south-western coast of Singapore," said How Choon Beng, director of wildlife management and outreach.

The statutory board is monitoring the area and will continue to keep a close watch on the situation for public safety.

"Signs and advisory notices have been installed around West Coast Park to educate park-goers on what to do in the event of a crocodile encounter," he added.

What to do if you spot a crocodile

If you encounter a crocodile, stay calm and back away slowly.

NParks advises members of the public not to approach, provoke, or feed the animal.

Crocodiles, like all wildlife, generally do not attack unless they are provoked.

The public may also contact NParks at 1800 471 7300 or PUB at 9632 3261 to report the encounter.

Top images via Atrez/FB.