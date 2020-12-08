Crocodile spotted crawling out of water, chilling on Sungei Buloh path with mouth open

Many Singaporeans are heading out of their homes to get a dose of nature while being stuck in this urban city.

Few were in luck to catch sights of wildlife.

Crocodile spotted in Sungei Buloh

This time, the lucky Singaporeans were the visitors at Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, who chanced upon an unexpected roadblock.

This chonky resident crocodile laid in the middle of the path with mouth open.

Photos of this crocodile were shared by a member of the Nature Society (Singapore) Facebook group, Fang Fang Lo, on Dec. 7.

Lo said that she saw the crocodile crawling out of the murky water onto the path, forcing visitors to make an U-turn.

Here's a particular close-up shot:

Basking in the sun

An open-mouthed crocodile is certainly not posing with a smile for the camera, don't be mistaken by that look.

However, it's likely to be basking in the sun happily or enjoying the warmth from the path.

All reptiles like this fellow are cold-blooded and they rely on external sources to warm up their body.

Keep a distance

Some comments on one of Lo's posts expressed concerns about how close the visitors coming from the other end of the path stood just to capture a photo.

While they might look bulky and clumsy with the short limps, crocodiles can move really fast in short distances.

This is also why you probably should not stand too close, even though you will be excited if you spot one of them in Sungei Buloh.

Being opportunistic predators, they can strike when you least expected.

When you encounter one, do stay calm and move away from it. Do not feed, provoke the crocodile or test its limits.

Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve is a hotspot where you find wild crocodiles in Singapore.

The crocodiles in Singapore are Estuarine Crocodiles, also known as the saltwater crocodiles.

Here's another sighting:

Top image by Fang Fang Lo/Nature Society (Singapore) Facebook group

