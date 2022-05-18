Crocodile basks in sun in Choa Chu Kang canal while still as a floating log

If you weren't aware, crocodiles are native to Singapore.

However, due to urbanisation, you won't see them in most parts of the island.

Chances of spotting them are higher in the northwest, with Sungei Buloh Nature Reserve home to some of these huge reptiles.

Crikey! Crocodile swimming in the canal

A crocodile that made an unexpected appearance in a huge concrete canal at Choa Chu Kang has stirred up some commotion online, after a clip was posted on TikTok on May 16, 2022.

Some viewers were able to identify the location to be near Home Team Academy, which is near the nature reserve and the Johor Strait.

Despite it being a 30-second clip, such a close encounter with one of the largest reptiles in the world fascinated many.

In the video, the crocodile was as still as a floating log, probably enjoying the warmth from the sun.

Crocodiles are cold blooded, which means they obtain heat from external sources.

Here's the video:

Will the crocodile swim further inland?

Estuarine, or saltwater crocodiles, like the one sighted in the TikTok, feed and rest in brackish and freshwater areas, such as coastal areas and wetlands.

This individual sighted at the canal probably wandered off to its usual feeding spot around the nature reserve.

The co-founder of the Herpetological Society of Singapore, Law Ing Sind, a volunteer-run group that advocates for the conservation of reptiles and amphibians, told The Straits Times previously:

"Saltwater crocodiles are usually restricted to Sungei Buloh where there are large tracts of mangrove forest, which provide a large prey base in the form of fishes to sustain a resident population."

More about crocodiles in Singapore

If you wish to see this majestic animal, you can visit Sungei Buloh Nature Reserve and observe them safely from the main bridge.

You may come across one along the visitor routes and if you do, remember to keep a safe distance from it.

Crocodiles, like any other wild animals, may attack when they feel threatened or provoked.

While they appear to be clumsy while crawling on land, they are known to catch their prey off guard with sudden attacks, running as fast as 24-35 km/h.

If you come across a crocodile in an unlikely place, you can call NParks on 1800-471-7300 or PUB on 9632-3261 for advice or help.

Related stories