Massive crocodile spotted in Lim Chu Kang waters between S'pore & M'sia

A massive crocodile was spotted swimming nonchalantly in the waters off Lim Chu Kang recently.

The area the crocodile was spotted is likely the straits between Singapore and Malaysia.

In a video posted to Facebook group Good for you Singapore on Apr. 29, the giant reptile was seen languishing in the waters, seemingly without a care in the world.

The reptile can be recognised by its triangular head and long snout.

Commenters estimated the crocodile to be about 3m to 4m.

Reportedly in Lim Chu Kang

The video's caption placed the sighting in the waters off Lim Chu Kang, near Singapore.

While the location cannot be confirmed, crocodiles have also been sighted in the Lim Chu Kang area previously, which is located near to the Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve.

The Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve is known to house quite a few wild crocodiles in Singapore.

According to NParks, the crocodiles found in the reserve are estuarine crocodiles, also known as the saltwater crocodiles.

