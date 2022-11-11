Woman, 31, accused of murdering father, 67, in Sengkang remanded for 3 weeks

The 31-year-old woman accused of murdering her 67-year-old adoptive father will be remanded for another three weeks for psychiatric assessment.

Tan Qiu Yan was arrested on Nov. 4 and was subsequently charged with the alleged murder of her father Tan Ah Bang one day later on Nov. 5.

Qiu Yan appeared in court via video link from the central police division at the Police Cantonment Complex on Nov. 11.

The bespectacled woman was in a red t-shirt and wore a mask.

She was unrepresented and her charge was read to her in Mandarin.

District Judge Terence Tay granted the application for Qiu Yan to be remanded at Institution A4, otherwise known as Changi Women's Prison, for three weeks for psychiatric assessment.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 2.

Background

Several police vehicles and officers arrived at Block 190A Rivervale Drive on Nov. 4 after receiving a call for assistance at about 5:30am on the same day.

Ah Bang reportedly had multiple wounds when police officers found him lying motionless in a residential unit on the 15th storey. He was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

He and Qiu Yan reportedly reside in that 15th storey unit.

Ah Bang's wife passed away two months earlier. The pair adopted Qiu Yan when she was an infant, according to the Chinese media.

Court documents seen by Mothership stated that Qiu Yan is accused of killing Ah Bang at the unit sometime between 8pm on Nov. 3 and 5:25am on Nov. 4.

Neighbours of the Tan family shared with Chinese media Shin Min Daily News that they heard commotion the night before and on the morning of Nov. 4.

She has been on remand since her arrest.

The offence of murder carries the death penalty.

