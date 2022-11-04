Woman, 31, arrested for suspected murder of her father, 67, in Sengkang flat

A 31-year-old woman was arrested by the police on Nov. 4 morning for her suspected involvement in the murder of her father, a 67-year-old man.

According to the police news release, the police received a call requesting for assistance at a residential unit along Rivervale Drive on Nov. 4 at about 5.30am.

Upon arrival, officers found a 67-year-old man lying motionless with multiple wounds inside the unit.

He was subsequently pronounced dead by paramedics at scene.

The police said the 31-year-old woman is the daughter of the 67-year-old man.

She was arrested at the scene.

The woman will on Nov. 5 be charged in court with murder.

She may face the death penalty.

Police investigations are ongoing.

