Police investigating elderly man's death at Blk 190A Rivervale Drive in Sengkang

The police are investigating a death that occurred at Block 190A Rivervale Drive in Sengkang on Nov. 4 morning.

Several police vehicles were seen in the vicinity and police officers were present till about noon time.

According to Chinese media Shin Min Daily News, the case allegedly involved a daughter killing her father at the block.

Shin Min further reported that a resident living on the 14th floor said she had heard commotions on the night before and on the morning of the incident.

The duo lives on the 15th floor.

Mothership observed that several areas on the 15th floor were cordoned off for investigations.

A body was carried out of the block by late morning.

A 31-year-old woman was arrested for suspected murder of her 67-year-old father.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image by Nixon Tan.