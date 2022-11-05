Woman, 31, charged with murder of father, 67, in Sengkang flat

A 31-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of her 67-year-old father, The Straits Times reported.

Tan Qiu Yan stands accused of murdering Tan Ah Bang at the 15th storey of Block 190A Riverdale Drive sometime between 8pm on Nov. 3 and 5.25am on Nov. 4.

She has been remanded for a week at the Central Police Division for investigations.

The police have also requested for her to be brought out to help the investigation.

Arrested on Nov. 4

Tan was arrested by the police on Nov. 4 morning for her suspected involvement in the murder of her father.

According to the police news release, the police received a call requesting for assistance at a residential unit along Rivervale Drive on Nov. 4 at about 5.30am.

Upon arrival, officers found a 67-year-old man lying motionless with multiple wounds inside the unit.

He was subsequently pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

The woman was arrested at the scene.

Tan may face the death penalty.

She does not have legal representation and will return to court on Nov. 11, ST further reported.

