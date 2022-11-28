Back

Japan World Cup fans clean stadium despite losing to Costa Rica, other countries' fans doing it too

Japanese at it again.

Belmont Lay | November 28, 2022, 04:10 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Japan World Cup football fans once again stayed behind to clean up the stadium in Qatar despite watching their side lose 0-1 to Costa Rica.

Their act of cleanliness at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium was hailed by Fifa on Twitter.

Fifa wrote in its caption:

In victory or defeat, there is always respect.

Thank you for helping to #SaveThePlanet, Japan fans!

Despite the sweltering Sunday afternoon desert heat, the Japanese fans decked out in blue and white team colours got to work to perform their janitorial role once the final whistle was blown -- to the delight of stadium cleaning staff.

“For Japanese people, this is just a normal thing to do,” said Hajime Moriyasu, the coach of the Japanese team, according to The New York Times.

“When you leave a place, you have to leave it cleaner than it was before.”

The Japanese have been hailed for cleaning up after themselves after two matches so far -- with the national team also getting in on the act.

Action inspiring others

The civic-mindedness of the Japanese has won plaudits and inspired fans from other countries to clean up after themselves after games.

French football fans were seen cleaning up the stadium after a match.

Mixed reactions by Japanese

The global spotlight on the stadium-cleaning antics has caused pride, amusement and embarrassment for some Japanese, NYT additionally reported.

While some feel proud that Japan is hailed for doing something wholesome, others were taken aback that something as basic as maintaining hygiene has been blown up this way.

Those who felt embarrassed attributed their sense of discomfort to the fact that it has always been only a small minority of Japanese -- probably fewer than a hundred out of thousands -- who would actively stay behind to clean the stadiums, and this practice can hardly be understood to be a population-wide phenomenon or representative of all Japanese people.

Elevating one small facet of Japanese culture over many other attributes also feels reductionist, it was reported.

NYT further reported that the Japanese Football Association on Sunday passed out hundreds of blue plastic bags that had the phrase “Thank You” written in English, Japanese and Arabic, but only a few dozen fans, out of the thousands present, joined the effort.

Moreover, there is also a sense that some who participate in the cleaning up of the World Cup stadiums might be consciously doing so for the limelight.

Background

Japan's loss in their second game throws Group E wide open.

Top photo via Fifa Twitter

16 S'poreans injured in collision between bus & cargo trailer along M'sia's North-South expressway

The driver of the bus was believed to have lost control of the vehicle.

November 28, 2022, 04:08 PM

Pritam Singh: WP to lift party whip for debate & vote on 377A repeal

The Leader of the Opposition said that there was a risk of parliament's democratic value being diluted if the views of Singaporeans were not adequately aired.

November 28, 2022, 03:49 PM

Chinese state media CCTV censors scenes of maskless fans at World Cup amid Covid-19 protests

Tensions rife as disenchantment among citizens mounts.

November 28, 2022, 03:41 PM

PSP calls for national referendum on definition of marriage, supports 377A repeal: Hazel Poa

"We recognised the unfairness of 377A on the gay community, but we also recognised the fears of many on the subsequent effect on families, and the difficulties they faced in reconciling with their religious beliefs," said Poa.

November 28, 2022, 03:24 PM

S'pore govt will not enshrine definition of marriage in Constitution & 'tie hands of future generations': Masagos

Elevating marriage to the same level as fundamental rights in the Constitution "would not be appropriate".

November 28, 2022, 03:12 PM

Multiple protests erupt across China in Beijing, Shanghai & other cities over 'zero-Covid' policy

China says it will stick to current measures in the face of third day of protests.

November 28, 2022, 02:10 PM

Most civil servants' salary increment 'more than' exceeds S'pore’s 5.1% inflation rate in 2022

He said this applies to civil servants who meet the performance criteria, adding that only a "very, very small" number do not qualify.

November 28, 2022, 01:27 PM

Just like how cheese goes well with wine, here are 3 ways you can pair your tea with food

Time to steep some tea.

November 28, 2022, 11:53 AM

Students at Xi Jinping's alma mater Tsinghua University show up in mass protest

In defiance against censorship and the country's continued zero-Covid policy.

November 28, 2022, 11:16 AM

Here’s a 1-day Christmas itinerary idea for families who want to do everything at one place

We plan, so that you don’t have to. 

November 28, 2022, 10:45 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.