Japanese World Cup fans celebrate 2-1 win over Germany by cleaning up Qatar stadium

Japanese football fans stayed behind to clean up the trash at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar after their team beat Germany 2-1 in a shocker of a World Cup group match.

After winning in convincing fashion, the Japanese fans put their exuberance on hold to make sure the stadium was neat and tidy before going about with their lives to celebrate the first-ever victory over the Germans.

Photos online showed the Japanese fans holding on to blue plastic bags as they searched for rubbish left behind to bag.

The Japanese have unofficially extended their lead as the most polite and civic-minded football fans in the world.

They also cleaned up the stadium after the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador, despite their own team not playing.

ESPN hailed the Japanese as "perfect guests".

