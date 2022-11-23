Back

Japan beats Germany 2-1 in World Cup 2022 group stage match

Another shocker.

Syahindah Ishak | November 23, 2022, 11:25 PM

Following Saudi Arabia's shocking victory against Argentina, the footballing world was stunned for the second time this week as Japan defeated Germany in the FIFA World Cup 2022 group stage match on Nov. 23 (Singapore time).

This is the first time Japan has ever beaten four-time World Cup champions Germany.

Japan 2-1 Germany

Germany took the lead in the first half through a penalty from Ilkay Gundogan.

But in the second half, Japan substitute Ritsu Doan put the ball at the back of the net, giving his side an equaliser.

In the 83rd minute, Takuma Asano's sealed Japan's victory after firing a shot past German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Japan's win against Germany puts them at the top of Group E as of 11pm on Nov. 23 (Singapore time).

Japan will face Costa Rica in their next match, while Germany will take on Spain.

