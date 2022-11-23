Saudi Arabia beats Argentina 2-1 in World Cup 2022 group match

Saudi Arabia beat Argentina 2-1 in the World Cup 2022 group stage match on Nov. 23, sending shock waves across the footballing world and in the South American country.

The win by the Middle Eastern country over the footballing giants has been touted as one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.

Saudi Arabia, ranked number 51 in the FIFA rankings, ruined Argentina's 36-game unbeaten streak and thwarted the hopes of the pre-tournament favorite.

Argentina, ranked number three, will face Mexico on Saturday and then Poland in its other group C games.

The last time the Argentinians lost in their opening match was during the 1990 World Cup in Italy.

Then Argentina lost to Cameroon in the first game before a run to the final.

Messi reaction

Lionel Messi told his Argentina teammates there are "no excuses" for their shock defeat to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, ESPN reported.

Messi scored a 10th-minute penalty which gave Argentina the lead in the first half.

Saudi Arabia made the most of their chances.

They scored two goals in the second half from their only two shots on goal.

According to ESPN, asked how his teammates were feeling after the game, Messi said: "The truth? Dead. It's a very hard blow because we did not expect to start in this way."

"We expected to get the three points that would have given us calmness," Messi said. "Things happen for a reason. We have to prepare for what is coming, we have to win, and it depends on us."

"There are no excuses. We are going to be more united than ever. This group is strong, and we have shown it. It is a situation that we haven't gone through in a long time. Now we have to show that this is a real group."

"It's a painful loss but we have to continue to trust ourselves," he said. "We must turn the page and move on. We have to analyse what went wrong. Focus on the positives and turn our attention to the game against Mexico."

Top photo via Mediacorp