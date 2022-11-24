Back

Japan team cleans up World Cup locker room after historic 2-1 win over Germany

They left behind a note that said 'thank you' in Japanese and Arabic.

Belmont Lay | November 24, 2022, 11:14 AM

Events

Japan sealed a historic first-ever win against Germany in a 2022 World Cup group stage match in Qatar.

Japanese fans back in Tokyo went nuts over the victory, but celebrated in an organised fashion in Shibuya -- by clearing the road when the cars needed to pass again.

Japanese fans in Qatar helped clean up the stadium, nonetheless, as part of their post-match ritual -- despite the exuberance and celebratory spirit.

Japan team cleans locker room

And it has since been revealed by Fifa that the Japan football team cleaned up their locker room and left it spotless after beating Germany.

The Japanese team even left a note that said "thank you" in Japanese and Arabic -- with some folded paper cranes for good measure.

The team folded their towels, stacked up their water bottles, and left food containers with leftover uneaten bananas arranged neatly on the island counter in the centre of the room.

The Japanese antics of cleaning up after themselves have since won international praise and recognition.

In response to the recognition, the Japanese football team's official Twitter account replied to Fifa via the platform: "😉🧹"

