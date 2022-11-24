Japan team cleans up World Cup locker room after historic 2-1 win over Germany

Japan sealed a historic first-ever win against Germany in a 2022 World Cup group stage match in Qatar.

Japanese fans back in Tokyo went nuts over the victory, but celebrated in an organised fashion in Shibuya -- by clearing the road when the cars needed to pass again.

The most organized celebrating in Tokyo after Japan beat Germany.



Fans rush Shibuya Crossing but responsibly return to sidewalks when cars have to drive. pic.twitter.com/bkAKS59CK0 — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) November 23, 2022

Japanese fans in Qatar helped clean up the stadium, nonetheless, as part of their post-match ritual -- despite the exuberance and celebratory spirit.

Japan team cleans locker room

And it has since been revealed by Fifa that the Japan football team cleaned up their locker room and left it spotless after beating Germany.

After an historic victory against Germany at the #FIFAWorldCup on Match Day 4, Japan fans cleaned up their rubbish in the stadium, whilst the @jfa_samuraiblue left their changing room at Khalifa International Stadium like this. Spotless.



Domo Arigato.👏🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/NuAQ2xrwSI — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) November 23, 2022

The Japanese team even left a note that said "thank you" in Japanese and Arabic -- with some folded paper cranes for good measure.

The team folded their towels, stacked up their water bottles, and left food containers with leftover uneaten bananas arranged neatly on the island counter in the centre of the room.

The Japanese antics of cleaning up after themselves have since won international praise and recognition.

In response to the recognition, the Japanese football team's official Twitter account replied to Fifa via the platform: "😉🧹"

