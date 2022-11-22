Back

Japanese fans clean up Qatar stadium after World Cup match even though Japan team wasn't playing

The Japanese fans at it again.

Belmont Lay | November 22, 2022, 11:12 AM

Japanese fans were at it again at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar by cleaning up a stadium after a match -- which their team did not even play in.

Japanese fans dressed in Japan’s national colours stayed behind to pick up trash, including food wrappers and bottles left behind, to bag them for disposal.

The Japanese fans even picked up crumpled Qatar and Ecuador flags off the ground and held them respectfully after the opening match between the two sides.

The Japanese said the two flags “command respect”.

Footage of the Japanese doing their thing was shot by influencer Omar Al-Farooq from Bahrain.

The Japanese have since won widespread praise for their civic-minded ways.

When Al-Farooq asked a Japanese what caused them to clean up, the response was: “We are Japanese, and we do not leave rubbish behind us, and we respect the place.”

Al-Farooq said: "I thought one or two people, but they were all cleaning the stadium."

The Japanese did the same during the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Despite a 3-2 shootout loss to Belgium, Japan football team supporters were seen picking up rubbish and cleaning the seats of Rostov Arena.

The Japanese team even cleaned up the locker room in Russia and left a thank you note.

All media via qatarliving

