3,000 BTO flats to be launched across 3 projects in the eastern half of Dover Forest

1,330 flats from the first project will be launched in the Nov. 2022 BTO sales exercise.

Gawain Pek | October 13, 2022, 05:18 PM

The Housing Development Board (HDB) announced on Thursday (Oct. 13) that 3,000 BTO flats will be built across three projects located in the eastern half of Dover Forest, as part of the Ulu Pandan development.

The western half of Dover Forest will be retained as it is in the medium term.

Image via HDB.

"Agencies will continue to study the plans for the site and revisit them in about ten years’ time, taking into consideration the needs of the nation then", HDB wrote in its press release.

It added that "agencies are working towards safeguarding a sizeable nature park" in the western half of Dover Forest.

The first project, located close to Dover MRT station, will comprise 1,330 units of three-room and four-room flats.

These flats will be launched in the Nov. 2022 BTO sales exercise.

The Ulu Pandan development is located in the mature estate of Queenstown.

Green features

The Ulu Pandan development will feature numerous designs that "integrate nature with the urban environment", HDB wrote.

It will include up to five hectares of greenery.

HDB wrote that it will work closely with PUB and NParks to establish a green corridor to facilitate the movement of wildlife, such as the Grey Heron and Asian Softshell Turtle, along Sungei Ulu Pandan.

The corridor will be a linear park stretching 40m wide at some parts.

It will connect green spaces within the Ulu Pandan development, as well as landscaped portion of Ulu Pandan canal.

The development will also feature a terraced rain garden that conforms to the natural height gradient between Commonwealth Avenue West and the Ulu Pandan estate.

Image via HDB.

An existing natural stream that currently connects Commonwealth Avenue West and Ulu Pandan canal will be enhanced with a 1.2 hectares park that connects to residential blocks.

"The park will retain most of its original flora and fauna", HDB wrote.

Image via HDB.

The Ulu Pandan development will also be designed as a car-lite town, with vehicular roads located at the perimeter of the precinct and segregated from the estate's main pedestrian walkway.

Blocks from the upcoming project slated for launch in Nov. 2022 will be staggered in height to maximise views of the canal.

Housing blocks fronting the canal will be lower-rise buildings compared to blocks nearer to Dover MRT station.

Image via HDB.

Other features

The Ulu Pandan development will feature four trails "designed to enhance residents’ physical, social and mental well-being" and encourage an active lifestyle:

  • recreation trail with playgrounds and garden walkways

  • therapeutic trail with sheltered verandahs and a therapeutic garden

  • 1.6km restorative trail running along Ulu Pandan canal across the precincts

  • fitness trail with a 600m jogging track connecting three housing blocks via sky bridges on the 34th storey

Therapeutic garden. Image via HDB.

Restorative trail. Image via HDB.

Fitness trial. Image via HDB.

There will also be a social and wellness hub that provides commercial and recreational amenities like retail shops, eateries, and supermarkets.

Social and wellness hub. Image via HDB.

According to The Straits Times, details such as the price and estimated project completion date will only be announced during the launch, HDB said.

After its initial announcement, plans for the upcoming Ulu Pandan development were revised following public consultation and engagement with nature groups.

HDB announced in July 2021 that the western half of Dover Forest would be conserved for now, but the eastern half would be developed to meet strong housing demand in mature estates.

Top image via HDB

