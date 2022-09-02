BTO flats in Dover Forest expected to launch in November 2022

About 1,330 three-room and four-room HDB flats will be launched in Dover Forest in the next Build-To-Order (BTO) exercise in November 2022.

According to HDB's website, the flats are part of 9,500 HDB units that are expected for the November launch, across estates such as Bukit Batok, Kallang/Whampoa, Queenstown, Tengah and Yishun.

Queenstown project

The first public housing project in Dover Forest is expected to be launched under the Queenstown project, Mothership understands.

According to preliminary details released on HDB's website, the site will be located in the eastern half of Dover Forest and is situated close to Dover MRT station.

It will be part of 11 hectares of land in the eastern half that has been set aside for public housing projects.

Previously, HDB had announced that it would also retain five hectares of greenery in the eastern half, to be developed for park and recreational use.

According to The Straits Times, it is not clear yet if the upcoming BTO project might fall under the Prime Location Housing (PLH) model, such as for the two projects in Bukit Merah that are part of the ongoing Aug. BTO exercise.

However, some analysts have opined that based on the site's "advantageous location" in Queenstown, and being close to Dover MRT station, there is a chance for it to be considered under the PLH model.

Previous controversy

In 2021, news that the 33-hectare Dover Forest would be cleared for public housing projects had made headlines, as the site is well-known to be a safe haven for wildlife in Singapore.

While HDB had originally slated the entire parcel of land for residential development, the plan was later revised after public consultation and engagement with various nature groups, which highlighted the value in preserving the forest and its biodiversity.

In July 2021, HDB announced that the western half of Dover forest would be retained in the medium term considering its "comparatively richer biodiversity", and relooked at sometime around 2030.

It was confirmed that the eastern half of Dover Forest (from Ghim Moh Link to Dover MRT station) will be developed in 2022, to meet the "strong housing demand in mature estates".

Past stories:

Top images via Sydney Cheong and HDB website