4,993 new flats launched in Aug. BTO exercise, locations include Bukit Merah, Tampines & Woodlands

The Housing and Development Board (HDB) launched a total of 4,993 flats for sale today (Aug. 30) under its August 2022 Build-To-Order (BTO) exercise.

The flats are spread across seven projects in both mature and non-mature estates in Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Merah, Choa Chu Kang, Jurong East, Tampines and Woodlands.

Here are the projects:

Ang Mo Kio - Central Weave @ AMK

Bukit Merah - Alexandra Vale

Bukit Merah - Havelock Hillside

Choa Chu Kang - Keat Hong Grange

Jurong East - Jurong East Breeze

Tampines - Sun Plaza Spring

Woodlands - Woodlands South Plains

Prices

This launch includes a selection of flats ranging from 2-room Flexi to 5-room flats and 3Gen flats, said HDB in a press release.

In the non-mature estates, flat prices excluding housing grants start from S$97,000 for a 2-room Flexi flat in Jurong East, S$188,000 for a 3-room flat in Woodlands, and S$277,000 for a 4-room flat in Choa Chu Kang. The 5-room flats offered in Choa Chu Kang start from S$390,000.

In the mature estates, prices are higher, starting at S$198,000 before grants for a 2-room Flexi flat in Ang Mo Kio, and S$381,000 and S$520,000 before grants for a 4-room and 5-room flat respectively in Tampines.

Here is the complete list of flat prices in this BTO exercise:

Eligible first-timer families can benefit from the Enhanced CPF Housing Grant (EHG) of up to S$80,000, making the flats more affordable.

Projects under Prime Location Public Housing model

The two projects in Bukit Merah, Havelock Hillside and Alexandra Vale, are launched under the Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) model.

The PLH model aims to ensure that new public housing built in prime and central locations remains affordable and accessible for Singaporeans, said HDB.

Up to 20 per cent of the PLH flats in the two projects will be set aside for first-timer families, and up to two per cent will be set aside for second-timer families under the Married Child Priority Scheme.

In addition, Alexandra Vale will be integrated with 2-room rental flats to "ensure an inclusive living environment", HDB said.

HDB encouraged applicants to apply for a BTO flat in non-mature towns to enjoy a higher chance of success in securing a flat.

For the BTO projects launched in this exercise, HDB said that the waiting time generally ranges from three to slightly over five years.

According to HDB, the BTO projects in Choa Chu Kang, Tampines, and Woodlands have the shortest waiting times.

More information on this BTO exercise can be found here.

Application

Applications for the flats launched in this BTO exercise can be made online from today (Aug. 30, 2022) to Sep. 5, 2022.

Applicants can apply for only one flat type/category in one town under the BTO exercise.

Those who wish to take up an HDB housing loan for their flat purchase need to produce a valid HDB Loan Eligibility (HLE) letter when they book a flat, except for young couples who are eligible for deferment of income assessment.

The HLE letter will indicate the loan amount based on the applicants’ individual financial situation.

Top image via HDB.