Back

4,993 new flats launched in Aug. BTO exercise, locations include Bukit Merah, Tampines & Woodlands

Applications can be made from today till Sep. 5, 2022.

Syahindah Ishak | August 30, 2022, 01:48 PM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Housing and Development Board (HDB) launched a total of 4,993 flats for sale today (Aug. 30) under its August 2022 Build-To-Order (BTO) exercise.

The flats are spread across seven projects in both mature and non-mature estates in Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Merah, Choa Chu Kang, Jurong East, Tampines and Woodlands.

Here are the projects:

  • Ang Mo Kio - Central Weave @ AMK

Image via HDB.

  • Bukit Merah - Alexandra Vale

Image via HDB.

  • Bukit Merah - Havelock Hillside

Image via HDB.

  • Choa Chu Kang - Keat Hong Grange

Image via HDB.

  • Jurong East - Jurong East Breeze

Image via HDB.

  • Tampines - Sun Plaza Spring

Image via HDB.

  • Woodlands - Woodlands South Plains

Image via HDB.

Prices

This launch includes a selection of flats ranging from 2-room Flexi to 5-room flats and 3Gen flats, said HDB in a press release.

In the non-mature estates, flat prices excluding housing grants start from S$97,000 for a 2-room Flexi flat in Jurong East, S$188,000 for a 3-room flat in Woodlands, and S$277,000 for a 4-room flat in Choa Chu Kang. The 5-room flats offered in Choa Chu Kang start from S$390,000.

In the mature estates, prices are higher, starting at S$198,000 before grants for a 2-room Flexi flat in Ang Mo Kio, and S$381,000 and S$520,000 before grants for a 4-room and 5-room flat respectively in Tampines.

Here is the complete list of flat prices in this BTO exercise:

Screenshot via HDB.

Eligible first-timer families can benefit from the Enhanced CPF Housing Grant (EHG) of up to S$80,000, making the flats more affordable.

Projects under Prime Location Public Housing model

The two projects in Bukit Merah, Havelock Hillside and Alexandra Vale, are launched under the Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) model.

The PLH model aims to ensure that new public housing built in prime and central locations remains affordable and accessible for Singaporeans, said HDB.

Up to 20 per cent of the PLH flats in the two projects will be set aside for first-timer families, and up to two per cent will be set aside for second-timer families under the Married Child Priority Scheme.

In addition, Alexandra Vale will be integrated with 2-room rental flats to "ensure an inclusive living environment", HDB said.

HDB encouraged applicants to apply for a BTO flat in non-mature towns to enjoy a higher chance of success in securing a flat.

For the BTO projects launched in this exercise, HDB said that the waiting time generally ranges from three to slightly over five years.

According to HDB, the BTO projects in Choa Chu Kang, Tampines, and Woodlands have the shortest waiting times.

More information on this BTO exercise can be found here.

Application

Applications for the flats launched in this BTO exercise can be made online from today (Aug. 30, 2022) to Sep. 5, 2022.

Applicants can apply for only one flat type/category in one town under the BTO exercise.

Those who wish to take up an HDB housing loan for their flat purchase need to produce a valid HDB Loan Eligibility (HLE) letter when they book a flat, except for young couples who are eligible for deferment of income assessment.

The HLE letter will indicate the loan amount based on the applicants’ individual financial situation.

Top image via HDB.

S'pore launching new work pass with S$30,000 monthly pay criteria to attract 'top talent'

Those who do not meet the salary criterion may also be considered if they have "outstanding achievements" across arts and culture, sports, science and technology, and research and academia.

August 30, 2022, 01:42 PM

S'pore's mainstream media must continue to be 'responsible & balanced' in handling LGBT topics: Josephine Teo

Teo reiterated that the policies on LGBT media content in Singapore will remain the same.

August 30, 2022, 12:22 PM

Retail investors still 'irrationally oblivious' to crypto risks, MAS may impose 'customer suitability tests'

Would you pass such a test?

August 30, 2022, 11:58 AM

Jurong Bird Park to close after Jan. 3, 2023

It's not goodbye, it's see you again.

August 30, 2022, 11:42 AM

GetGo rental car crashes into 5th floor wall of Bukit Panjang carpark, man & woman sent to hospital

They were conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

August 30, 2022, 11:04 AM

Thai YouTuber flees abroad after allegedly fleecing 6,000 people of S$77 million in forex scam

Victims are offering two million Thai baht (S$76,667) as a reward to anyone who has information on Natthamon whereabouts.

August 30, 2022, 10:37 AM

Man holds phone upright, approaches young women & girls at Potong Pasir & Kent Ridge MRT stations

He has been spotted behaving oddly by many members of the public.

August 30, 2022, 03:33 AM

S’pore actor Shaun Chen, 43, thinks he looks ‘10 years younger’ after paying more attention to his skin

He added that it’s best to start when you’re in your 20s.

August 29, 2022, 06:57 PM

Pillion rider on motorcycle in S'pore uses umbrella to shelter from rain because it works

Improvise. Adapt. Overcome.

August 29, 2022, 06:22 PM

Japan-themed Sep. holiday in S’pore with cosplay events & shopping deals

All happening at HarbourFront Centre from Sep. 2 to 25, 2022.

August 29, 2022, 06:02 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.