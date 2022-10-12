Back

Titus Low jailed 3 weeks for breaching police order, fined for uploading obscene materials to OnlyFans

Three other charges were taken into consideration during his sentencing.

Syahindah Ishak | October 12, 2022, 03:28 PM

Singaporean content creator Titus Low, 22, has been sentenced to three weeks' jail for breaching a police order by accessing online platform OnlyFans despite being warned not to.

On top of his jail sentence, Low was fined S$3,000 on Wednesday (Oct. 12) for transmitting obscene materials via OnlyFans, CNA reported.

According to The Straits TimesLow had pleaded guilty to both charges prior to his sentence.

Three other charges were taken into consideration during his sentencing.

Defence asked for probation

According to CNA, Low's lawyer, Kirpal Singh, had asked for Low to receive probation or a fine instead of a jail sentence, explaining that Low is a young man currently serving his national service.

He also told the court that Low, who did not come from a stable family, had a troubled childhood.

Singh added that Low was suffering from an adjustment disorder, which was diagnosed by the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

Singh said he asked Low why he defied the police order, and Low responded that he already had prepaid subscribers at that point and felt "an obligation to continue to supply them content", CNA reported.

Singh also said that Low said it was a "stupid" thing to do and regretted his actions.

Breached police order

However, as reported by CNA, Deputy Public Prosecutor Thiagesh Sukumaran pointed out that Low was in court because he had deliberately breached a police order.

In response to the defence's argument for probation, Sukumaran said that probation was for offenders under 21 years old unless there was a strong propensity for reform. He added that there was no such evidence of reform in Low's case.

Sukumaran also argued that there is no evidence that Low's adjustment disorder led to his offending.

Defence said that Low had become "reclusive", prosecution disagreed

According to CNA, Singh had told the court that since Low was charged, he was shunned by the public and had become "reclusive".

Refuting Singh's arguments, Sukumaran cited two articles on Low including one on the opening of his new cafe following his charging.

The articles, said Sukumaran, show that Low is "revelling in the public eye".

Background on Low's case

In September 2021, the police said they received a report claiming Low had allegedly uploaded images and videos of his private parts through his OnlyFans account.

Court documents seen by Mothership stated that the police report was filed by a woman who found an obscene video of Low in her 12-year-old niece's mobile phone.

Investigations into Low subsequently began in October 2021.

The police seized Low's OnlyFans account and served him an order to not access the account on Oct. 11, 2021.

At that time, the police said that they also warned Low that a breach of the order would amount to a criminal offence.

Accessed account despite police warning

However, Low accessed the same account despite the warning from the police.

He did so by allegedly writing in to the administrators of OnlyFans to claim that his account was not secure, and the account's password was subsequently reset.

After regaining access to his account, the police said that Low allegedly continued to electronically transmit more obscene materials through this account and a secondary account.

Low was then served a fresh order on Nov. 1 not to access both of his OnlyFans accounts, but was later found to have possibly breached the order again.

On Dec. 29, 2021, Low was arrested, but he was released on bail.

