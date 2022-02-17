Titus Low slapped with 2 fresh charges after accessing OnlyFans account against police orders

The 22-year-old Singaporean OnlyFans content creator, Titus Low Kaide, was slapped with two fresh charges on Feb. 17.

Low faces a total of five charges

Low currently faces a total of five charges, three of which were previously handed to him on Dec. 30, 2021.

From court documents seen by Mothership, Low was additionally charged with failure to comply with the police's order in October, when he reportedly breached his first order to not access the account.

He was handed a second charge of transmitting obscene materials electronically between Nov. 14 and Dec. 27, 2021, after he accessed his account and breached his second order to not access the account.

Repeatedly accessed OnlyFans account against orders

The police seized Low's OnlyFans account, and served him an order on Oct. 11, 2021 to not access the account.

This was after the police received a report on Sep. 4, 2021 of a man allegedly electronically transmitting obscene materials, or more specifically images and videos of his private parts, through his OnlyFans account.

However, Low is believed to have accessed his account and breached this order.

He did so by reportedly claiming to the OnlyFans administrators that his account was not secure, and subsequently reset his account's password.

Upon regaining access, Low continued uploading more obscene materials on the tituslow22 account, and onto another secondary account.

He was served another fresh order to not access both OnlyFans accounts on Nov. 1, 2021.

However, Low is accused again of accessing his account again in November, and thus, of possibly breaching the order in November.

Additionally, he reportedly uploaded 20 obscene photographs and 14 obscene videos onto his tituslow22 OnlyFans account between Nov. 14, 2021 and Dec. 27, 2021, according to court documents seen by Mothership.

His tituslow22 account currently has 209 posts and 338 media files, content which can be accessed with a S$20 monthly subscription fee, according to The Straits Times.

Bail set at S$5,000

Low was arrested on Dec. 29, 2021.

Low is represented by Kirpal Singh of Kirpal & Associates, who asked the court for time to make representations for his client Low, according to CNA.

His bail was set at S$5,000 and he will return to court on Mar. 14.

The punishment for transmitting obscene materials electronically carries an imprisonment term of up to three months, a fine, or both.

Those convicted of failure to comply with the police's orders may face a fine not exceeding S$5,000, an imprisonment term not exceeding six months, or both.

