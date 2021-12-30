S'pore OnlyFans creator, Titus Low, 22, charged for transmitting obscene material, bail set at S$5,000

Titus Low, a 22-year-old OnlyFans creator in Singapore, was charged in court on two counts of transmitting obscene material via electronic means, and one count of failing to comply with an order issued to him.

Granted bail of S$5,000

Low, who was present in court on Dec. 30 morning and represented by a lawyer, was granted S$5,000 bail.

As part of his bail conditions, he must not access his OnlyFans accounts or contact any prosecution witnesses.

His case has been adjourned to Jan. 20, 2022 for investigations to be completed.

Low is believed to be the first OnlyFans content creator in Singapore to be charged for transmitting obscene materials, according to The Straits Times.

His case is likely to send shock waves in the local OnlyFans community, as other content creators also use the platform.

Arrested on Dec. 29

Low was arrested by the Singapore police on Dec. 29.

In a news release on the same date, the police said that they received a report on Sep. 4, claiming that Low had allegedly uploaded images and videos of his private parts through his OnlyFans account.

The police later seized Low's OnlyFans account and served him an order to not access the account on Oct. 11.

At that time, the police said they also warned Low that a breach of the order would amount to a criminal offence.

However, Low accessed the same account despite the warning from the police.

He did so by allegedly writing in to the administrators of OnlyFans to claim that his account was not secure, and the account's password was subsequently reset.

After regaining access to his account, the police said that Low allegedly continued to electronically transmit more obscene materials through this account and a secondary account.

Low was then served a fresh order on Nov. 1 to not access both of his OnlyFans accounts.

The police added they are conducting further investigations into possible fresh offences, which include a further breach of the order which was served on Nov. 1.

If found guilty of failing to comply with the police's order to not access his OnlyFans account, Low can be fined up to S$5,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

For transmitting obscene material electronically via two OnlyFans accounts, Low can be jailed for up to three months, fined, or both.

