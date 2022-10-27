Back

Man who made bomb threat on SIA flight to S'pore to get stern warning

He will reappear in court on Nov. 4, where he will plead guilty to slapping a male cabin crew on his cheeks.

Fiona Tan | October 27, 2022, 08:37 PM

Events

Youth for Change Conference 2022: Peace Talks

17 December 2022 - 18 December 2022

Republic Polytechnic

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The American man who made a bomb threat while aboard a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from San Francisco to Singapore will be given a stern warning.

Background of what happened

The 37-year-old American, La Andy Hien Duc, departed San Francisco for Singapore on Sep. 26, or Sep. 27 Singapore time.

The flight was six hours away from arriving in Singapore when Hien Duc allegedly claimed there was a bomb in a hand-carry bag.

He proceeded to try and grab another passenger’s luggage from the cabin’s overhead compartment.

A male cabin crew who stepped in and tried to restrain Hien Duc was allegedly slapped on the cheeks.

via @veratheape/Twitter

Cabin crew checked the passenger's bag, but found nothing suspicious.

The Singapore Police Force were alerted to the alleged bomb threat and fighter jets from the Republic of Singapore Air Force had to scramble to escort the plane back to Changi Airport.

via @veratheape/Twitter

Units from the Airport Police Division and Special Operations Command’s K-9 Unit, as well as the Singapore Armed Forces’ Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Explosives Defence Group, were mobilised to investigate.

The Ministry of Defence subsequently said on Facebook that Hien Duc's threat was false.

He was arrested on Sep. 28, and has been on remand since.

To be given stern warning

Hien Duc faced a charge for the offence of using threatening words likely to cause alarm, for making the false bomb threat.

He appeared in court via video link on Oct. 27, according to CNA.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lim Ying Min said the prosecution has reviewed a report from the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) and intends to issue him a stern warning.

ST quoted Lim's written submissions saying that an IMH psychiatrist had assessed Hien Duc to pose a danger to the public.

Additionally, he faced additional stress from being in a foreign country – Singapore – where he had no fixed place to stay and no one to ensure that he was taking his medications.

These were all factors that could risk a relapse.

Johannes Hadi, Hien Duc's lawyer, from Eugene Thuraisingam LLP told The Straits Times (ST) and CNA that his client has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

To plead guilty to other charge

Hien Duc is facing another charge of voluntarily causing hurt for allegedly slapping the male cabin crew, according to court documents.

CNA wrote that he will return to court to plead guilty on Nov. 4, 2022.

If convicted of voluntarily causing hurt, he could face up to three years jail, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

He could have been fined up to S$5,000 for using threatening words likely to cause alarm.

Related stories

Congratulations on making it to the end of this article. That makes you different. The sort who likes to consume such content. And possibly create your own. For us. The type of content to get more of our readers to stick till the end. Want to write for us? Check this out.

Top photos via @veratheape/Twitter

Try food creations inspired by animal diets from these 10 local F&B brands & do good for the planet

Post photos of these food items to win F&B vouchers and a wildlife tour that brings you up-close with manatees.

October 27, 2022, 08:00 PM

1-for-1 deals for USJ, Sanrio Puroland, Korea’s Everland & more at Klook Travel Fest on Oct. 29 & 30 

Start planning your next holiday.

October 27, 2022, 06:55 PM

S'pore man poses as 'lingerie consultant' & prostitute to cheat women into giving him explicit photos, lures a victim into prostitution

He used Facebook to lure victims.

October 27, 2022, 06:33 PM

ASEAN Foreign Ministers meet to discuss violence in Myanmar after airstrike on civilian gathering

Singapore's MFA expressed its 'deep regret' for the loss of life in a recent air strike.

October 27, 2022, 06:28 PM

‘The pain was unbearable’: S’porean girl, 9, could not shower without screaming in pain due to her eczema flare-ups

Different and advanced treatments signal hope on the horizon for managing this incurable skin disease.

October 27, 2022, 05:51 PM

6.7m-long python eats 54-year-old Indonesian woman whole

She went to work but failed to return home.

October 27, 2022, 04:27 PM

'Don't watch if you have a weak heart': Toddlers seen playing on 17th-floor window ledge in M'sia, police investigating

The parents were in the house but unaware.

October 27, 2022, 03:53 PM

American man, 42, headed to S'pore, found with rare albino alligator in suitcase at German airport

Why?

October 27, 2022, 03:03 PM

S'pore company gets S$80,000 funding to develop food packaging that can be recycled with its food waste

The company is one of two winners at the inaugural OCBC Sustainability Innovation Challenge.

October 27, 2022, 03:01 PM

Banned local film #LookAtMe decides against appeal, citing costs & slim appeal success as factors

The film remains part of the selection for the upcoming Singapore International Film Festival.

October 27, 2022, 02:29 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.