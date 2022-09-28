Mindef: SIA flight bomb threat subsequently verified to be false, 37-year-old man arrested

A 37-year-old male passenger on a Singapore Airlines flight from San Francisco to Singapore was arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat.

In response, Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) fighter jets were scrambled to escort the plane to safe landing at the Changi Airport at about 5:50am on Wednesday, the Singapore Police Force said.

In an update by the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) on Facebook, the ministry said that the man allegedly claimed that there was a bomb in a hand-carry bag. He had also assaulted the cabin crew.

The threat was later verified to be false after teams from the Singapore Army's Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Explosives Defence Group and Airport Police Division arrived at the airport to look into the claims.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Mindef added that the ministry and the Ministry of Home Affairs work closely round the clock to ensure the country and people are safe, and they treat every threat seriously.

"We thank our teams for their professionalism and dedication to keeping Singapore safe," they wrote.

Many Singaporeans expressed appreciation towards RSAF for their swift response. A number also said that they had heard the fighter jets flying past at around 5am this morning.

Here's the full post:

Related story

Top image via Mindef Facebook