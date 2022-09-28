Back

Photos of man who allegedly made bomb threat on SIA flight & fighter plane escort circulate online

The suspect is a 37-year-old man.

Belmont Lay | September 28, 2022, 05:37 PM

A photograph of the man who allegedly made a bomb threat on board Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight SQ33 on early Wednesday morning, Sep. 28, which was en route from San Francisco International Airport to Changi Airport, has been circulated online.

A passenger on the plane tweeted a photo of a man who was handcuffed and led off by uniformed personnel, as well as another photo of the plane she was on being escorted by fighter planes while in the air.

via @veratheape Twitter

via @veratheape Twitter

via @veratheape Twitter

The man who was arrested appeared to be Asian.

Police confirmed that a 37-year-old man was arrested.

The man had allegedly also assaulted a cabin crew.

Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) fighter jets were scrambled to escort the plane, which landed at the Changi Airport at about 5.50am on Wednesday, the police said.

The passenger who tweeted about what happened on the flight said she was unaware of the incident when it happened in the air and was surprised to see the fighter planes in the sky accompanying her plane.

The police were informed of the alleged bomb threat at about 2.40am.

She tweeted:

Fighter jets were circling around us for a good hour until we landed. I thought someone important just arrived and didn’t know that was us😂 This guy yelled at the back of airplane saying there is a 💣. 4 hours delay because of this guy and he got arrested.

Singapore! Here I am😬

A SIA spokesman said the plane went through security checks and the passengers and crew disembarked smoothly at 9:20am.

The passenger who tweeted about the incident added in a follow-up tweet that the gift from SIA was a travel pillow.

Background

Top photos via @veratheape Twitter

