Back

Court dismisses Najib's appeal to attend parliament

Najib says he has been "adversely affected" due to being in jail.

Tan Min-Wei | October 27, 2022, 02:12 PM

Events

Youth for Change Conference 2022: Peace Talks

17 December 2022 - 18 December 2022

Republic Polytechnic

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Najib Razak, former Malaysian prime minister, now a convicted and incarcerated felon, was denied permission to attend parliament that has been dissolved.

Permission denied

According to the New Straits Times, Najib had mounted a legal challenge against the Malaysian prisons department, seeking permission to attend parliament and have access to his parliamentary staff.

Najib claimed that this was in order to serve the constituents of his seat in Pekan, in the state of Pahang.

Najib was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for seven charges relating to misappropriation in the SRC international case. He was also fined RM 210 million (S$62.7 million).

On July 28, he exhausted his appeals and was remanded to Kajang prison to serve out his term.

The prisons department have rejected accusations that Najib is being given special treatment.

They have on different occasions denied that he has been given special accommodations, or that he will be allowed to campaign in the upcoming general election.

Najib had applied to attend parliament sittings between Oct. 3 to Nov. 29.

However, Malaysia's Prime Minster and fellow Umno party member Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved parliament on Oct. 10, paving the way for a general election.

An academic issue

MalaysiaKini reported that during a previous hearing, the Malaysian Attorney-General's Chambers had said that the application was "academic" as parliament had been dissolved.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court dismissed the former prime minister’s leave application to commence the judicial review.

Judge Ahmad Kamal Md Shahid of the KL High Court said that as parliament was now dissolved, Najib was no longer Member of Parliament for Pekan.

In his view, the reliefs sought by Najib were "no longer a live issue" and "the declaratory relief sought has become impossible with the dissolution of Parliament as there is no longer a Parliament to attend."

Najib, who was in attendance and accompanied by prison officers, had previously said that he had been "adversely affected" because he was not allowed to access his aides for parliamentary, legislative, and constituent work.

His wife Rosmah Mansor, who was also recently convicted, was in court to attend the hearing. Rosmah is appealing her conviction and sentence.

Najib's lawyers have said that they intend to appeal to the Court of Appeal.

Related Stories:

Top image via Getty

Banned local film #LookAtMe decides against appeal, citing costs & slim appeal success as factors

The film remains part of the selection for the upcoming Singapore International Film Festival.

October 27, 2022, 02:29 PM

'Lucky my 10-month-old son was not home': Winnie the Pooh ceramic pot splits in half for another S'pore family

The user had only used the pot for less than five times.

October 27, 2022, 01:53 PM

Mahathir is unsure if other opposition leaders are willing to work together with him to defeat Umno

Mahathir poking his fellow opposition leaders.

October 27, 2022, 12:31 PM

Elon Musk arrives at Twitter office carrying sink, sends 'let that sink in' message

Sinking in.

October 27, 2022, 11:56 AM

Food, live music, movies, workshops & more at Sentosa Food Fest till Dec. 31, 2022

Fun times await.

October 27, 2022, 11:50 AM

Germany plans to legalise cannabis for recreational use

More lenient than what the Dutch allow.

October 27, 2022, 11:13 AM

Is work transactional or does it have a greater purpose? 4 S’poreans in their 20s, 40s & 60s share their thoughts.

All four agree that they have a shared responsibility towards society and a common good.

October 27, 2022, 10:45 AM

NTUC giving 15% off 3 rice products until Nov. 9

Available at all FairPrice supermarkets, including FairPrice Online.

October 27, 2022, 10:39 AM

Thai man loses 10kg after wife promises him a PS5 if he lost weight

Motivation.

October 27, 2022, 10:32 AM

Single-use plastics ban & emissions reporting for businesses among public feedback for S'pore to achieve net-zero ambition

More than 2,000 members of the public and stakeholders were engaged on the net-zero goals.

October 27, 2022, 09:49 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.