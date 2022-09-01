Back

Rosmah sentenced to 10 years' jail, fined S$305 million

She was found guilty of three charges related to bribery.

Sulaiman Daud | September 01, 2022, 04:36 PM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Rosmah Mansor, the 70-year-old wife of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, has been given a sentence of 10 years in jail and a fine of RM970 million (S$305 million), according to the New Straits Times.

CNA correspondent Melissa Goh said it's the biggest fine ever imposed in Malaysian history.

 

Earlier on Sep. 1, Rosmah was convicted of three charges related to soliciting and receiving bribes involving a solar energy project when her husband was in power as prime minister.

According to CNA, Rosmah was given a 10-year-sentence for each charge, with all three charges running concurrently.

There will be a stay of execution pending an appeal at the Court of Appeal.

Rosmah is also allowed to remain out on bail, currently set at RM2 million (S$624,400).

During mitigation, Rosmah said to the court: "To me, the courtroom is where we get justice. I have always told my lawyers to speak the truth and to never lie."

She also begged for "compassion" as a woman taking a "man's role" as the head of the household, a reference to her husband, a fellow convict.

Top image from Getty Images

Roads around Marina Bay, Padang to be closed for 7 days for F1 night race

You shall not pass.

September 01, 2022, 04:20 PM

More wealthy Chinese moving to S'pore as China becomes more hostile to the rich: Financial Times

Singapore becoming more attractive for the rich.

September 01, 2022, 03:52 PM

Boy gives middle finger instead of finger heart during M’sia’s national day parade

He figured it out eventually.

September 01, 2022, 03:30 PM

Rosmah Mansor, Najib's wife, found guilty of soliciting & accepting bribes

Rosmah was found guilty of soliciting and accepting bribes related to a S$390 million solar power project.

September 01, 2022, 03:05 PM

Prima Deli puts 'ridiculous' slice of cheese on cake for birthday greeting, loyal customer disappointed

One slice of cheese, one cheesed off customer.

September 01, 2022, 02:09 PM

2nd fatality: Woman, 53, who was on bus, dies in Woodlands accident, 8 others injured

Eight others injured.

September 01, 2022, 02:08 PM

New items at Shake Shack S'pore: N.Y. Steakhouse Burger & Fries available from Sep. 1, 2022

Limited time item.

September 01, 2022, 01:59 PM

McDonald's S'pore brings back scrambled egg breakfast burger from Sep. 1, 2022

I'm lovin it.

September 01, 2022, 01:57 PM

S'porean actor-singer Nat Ho, 38, moved to Seoul & found an apartment within 14 days

He is currently focusing on writing songs for the K-pop market and has also enrolled in Yonsei University's Korean language programme.

September 01, 2022, 12:34 PM

S'pore-flagged ship gets stuck in Suez Canal

2021 flashbacks.

September 01, 2022, 11:15 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.