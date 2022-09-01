Rosmah sentenced to 10 years' jail, fined S$305 million

Rosmah Mansor, the 70-year-old wife of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, has been given a sentence of 10 years in jail and a fine of RM970 million (S$305 million), according to the New Straits Times.

CNA correspondent Melissa Goh said it's the biggest fine ever imposed in Malaysian history.

It’s the biggest fine ever imposed in Malaysia’s history . Rosmah has been sentenced to 10 year imprisonment and fined close to RM1 billion for three offenses : lead counsel Jagjit Singh speaking outside court now pic.twitter.com/Td4dd8ICES — Melissa Goh (@MelGohCNA) September 1, 2022

Earlier on Sep. 1, Rosmah was convicted of three charges related to soliciting and receiving bribes involving a solar energy project when her husband was in power as prime minister.

According to CNA, Rosmah was given a 10-year-sentence for each charge, with all three charges running concurrently.

There will be a stay of execution pending an appeal at the Court of Appeal.

Rosmah is also allowed to remain out on bail, currently set at RM2 million (S$624,400).

During mitigation, Rosmah said to the court: "To me, the courtroom is where we get justice. I have always told my lawyers to speak the truth and to never lie."

She also begged for "compassion" as a woman taking a "man's role" as the head of the household, a reference to her husband, a fellow convict.

Top image from Getty Images