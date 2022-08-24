Back

Najib won't get VIP treatment, says M'sia Prison Department

No special treatment.

Sulaiman Daud | August 24, 2022, 03:55 PM

Former prime minister Najib Razak will not receive special treatment as he serves his prison sentence, Malaysia Prison Department confirmed on Aug. 24.

In a Facebook post, the department shared a photo, apparently taken from a WhatsApp chat, depicting a spacious prison cell with three beds, a table, shelves and a mini-fridge.

The photo was titled "Prison for a VIP".

However, the department said, "Stop the spread of false information" in its post.

Najib became the first former Malaysian prime minister to be imprisoned after losing his final appeal at Federal Court on Aug. 23.

He was convicted and sentenced to 12 years in jail in 2020 for an offence linked to the 1MDB financial scandal.

Najib is still on trial for other charges related to 1MDB, and is expected to appear in the High Court on Thursday (Aug. 25), reported The Edge Malaysia.

Top image from M'sia Prison Department

