Back

M'sia lifting export ban on live chicken broilers on Oct. 11: SFA

SFA is 'seeking clarification' on the details.

Nigel Chua | October 09, 2022, 11:38 PM

Events

Study Abroad Education Fair

05 November 2022

Pan Pacific Hotel, Pacific Ballroom 1 - 2, 12pm- 5pm

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Malaysia’s ban on exports of live chicken broilers will be lifted on Oct. 11, 2022.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Oct. 9 that it has received "official notification" from Malaysia’s Department of Veterinary Services of this development.

"We welcome the resumption of live chicken broiler imports, and are seeking clarification on the details," said SFA.

The broiler is a chicken breed raised specifically for meat.

The export restriction was first imposed on Jun. 1 this year in response to a national shortage of chickens in Malaysia, along with warnings of fines and imprisonment for offenders.

At the time, an estimated one-third of Singapore's chicken supply came from Malaysia.

In response, Singapore began sourcing for chicken from other sources, including Thailand and Indonesia, from which a first shipment of 50,000kg arrived on Jul. 15.

While Malaysia relaxed its restrictions in mid-June, to allow some types of chicken to be sold, such as live kampung and black chickens, some farmers in Malaysia expressed concerns that they might lose the Singapore market if the export ban continued.

Future food supply disruptions expected: SFA

SFA said in its Oct. 9 statement that Singapore "will continue to face disruptions in our food supply from time to time, due to external factors."

"SFA will continue to accredit more sources of chicken and work with the industry to diversify," the agency added.

SFA said it encourages businesses to review their Business Continuity Plans and to diversify  sources, as this helps the industry to "spread out and reduce their risks of supply disruptions."

"Households and individuals too can contribute to our food resilience by being flexible with our food and ingredient choices, and switching to alternative products or sources when necessary," said the agency.

Related stories:

Top image via Desmond Tan on Facebook

2 men viciously attack 3 others, leaving trails of blood on floor of Ang Mo Kio coffeeshop

Three were taken to hospital following the fight.

October 09, 2022, 10:05 PM

Sora Ma shares stage with Squid Game’s Park Hae-soo as award-winners at Asia Contents Awards

Congrats!

October 09, 2022, 08:10 PM

Kids go on joyrides in Lamborghinis as part of One Punggol Community Club opening

Cool.

October 09, 2022, 05:37 PM

Those aged 50 & above in S'pore can get bivalent vaccine dose against Omicron variant from Oct. 17

The bivalent vaccine is available at all joint testing and vaccination centres.

October 09, 2022, 05:25 PM

S'pore actors Richie Koh & Pierre Png meet Extraordinary Attorney Woo's Park Eun-bin in Korea

Woo to the Young to the Woo.

October 09, 2022, 03:41 PM

Man in Marsiling loses S$14,000 after wife discards old clothes while spring cleaning

One of the long-sleeved shirts Zhuo's wife threw out had 14 S$1,000 notes in its pocket.

October 09, 2022, 03:07 PM

'Why is IKEA salmon so skinny': Woman dismayed over thin fillet at IKEA S'pore

Fishy proportions.

October 09, 2022, 12:35 PM

Woodlands Checkpoint suffers power outage for several hours, causing long queues & delayed clearance

Unlucky.

October 09, 2022, 12:06 PM

Relief teacher allegedly fired after fight between Secondary 1 students, MOE 'aware' of teacher's Instagram post

The incident lasted five minutes and no one was hurt.

October 09, 2022, 10:37 AM

S'pore man 'sincerely' apologises for harming cat in viral videos, says he had 'completely no intention' to hurt it

He has also asked for the 'death threats and abuse' against his family and associates to stop.

October 08, 2022, 10:28 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.