M'sia lifting export ban on live chicken broilers on Oct. 11: SFA

Malaysia’s ban on exports of live chicken broilers will be lifted on Oct. 11, 2022.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Oct. 9 that it has received "official notification" from Malaysia’s Department of Veterinary Services of this development.

"We welcome the resumption of live chicken broiler imports, and are seeking clarification on the details," said SFA.

The broiler is a chicken breed raised specifically for meat.

The export restriction was first imposed on Jun. 1 this year in response to a national shortage of chickens in Malaysia, along with warnings of fines and imprisonment for offenders.

At the time, an estimated one-third of Singapore's chicken supply came from Malaysia.

In response, Singapore began sourcing for chicken from other sources, including Thailand and Indonesia, from which a first shipment of 50,000kg arrived on Jul. 15.

While Malaysia relaxed its restrictions in mid-June, to allow some types of chicken to be sold, such as live kampung and black chickens, some farmers in Malaysia expressed concerns that they might lose the Singapore market if the export ban continued.

Future food supply disruptions expected: SFA

SFA said in its Oct. 9 statement that Singapore "will continue to face disruptions in our food supply from time to time, due to external factors."

"SFA will continue to accredit more sources of chicken and work with the industry to diversify," the agency added.

SFA said it encourages businesses to review their Business Continuity Plans and to diversify sources, as this helps the industry to "spread out and reduce their risks of supply disruptions."

"Households and individuals too can contribute to our food resilience by being flexible with our food and ingredient choices, and switching to alternative products or sources when necessary," said the agency.

Top image via Desmond Tan on Facebook