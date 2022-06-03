M'sia enforcing chicken export ban, offenders could face up to 6 years' jail or RM100,000 fine

Malaysia's Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry (Mafi) will enforce the ban on chickens, which came into effect on Jun. 1.

In a statement on Jun. 1, the ministry said the ban will be enforced by the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (Maqis), according to Bernama.

Permits to export chicken cancelled

To ensure compliance with the ban, Mafi said it had cancelled all permit approvals to export chicken from Jun. 1.

This includes permits to export live chickens, round chicken carcasses, chicken meat cuts, and chicken-based food products.

It will also stop issuing new permits for these products.

Maqis enforcement officers have also been deployed at exit gates to stop any attempts to export the commodity, the ministry said, according to Bernama.

Offenders can face 6 years' jail, fine

Those who flout the ban can face a jail term of up to six years or a RM100,000 (S$31,392) fine, said the ministry.

For subsequent offences, offenders can be jailed for up to seven years or face a RM150,000 (S$47,085) fine.

