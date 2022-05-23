Back

M'sia to halt export of chickens from June 1 due to national shortage

Malaysia exports around 3.6 million whole chickens a month.

Ashley Tan | May 23, 2022, 08:34 PM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Malaysia will be halting the export of chickens from June 1 onwards to address its local shortage of the poultry.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on May 23 that this export ban will remain until the prices and production of chicken stabilise, Free Malaysia Today reported.

Exports 3.6 million whole chickens a month

Currently, Malaysia exports around 3.6 million whole chickens a month.

"The government regrets and is disappointed with the actions of some companies that stopped the supply of chicken, causing an increase in prices and lack of supply in the market," Ismail Sabri said.

The Malaysia Competition Commission is currently conducting a probe into claims that cartels were controlling the prices and production of chicken.

Other measures the Malaysian government will implement to deal with the shortage include abolishing the approved permit requirements for the import of chickens, and setting a ceiling price of RM8.9 (S$2.79) per chicken, reported Bloomberg.

Additionally, the government will look into creating a buffer stock of chicken and optimising cold storage facilities owned by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries, reported Malay Mail.

According to Singapore Food Agency, chicken is the most widely consumed meat in Singapore.

One-third of chickens that Singapore imports come from Malaysia, The Straits Times reported.

Singapore also imports chicken from Brazil and the U.S.

Reasons for shortage

According to another FMT article, price hikes for raw materials required to produce chicken feed have contributed to the shortage in Selangor, Malaysia.

Member of the Selangor State Executive Council, Izham Hashim, shared that his office is also looking into whether Thailand and China are facing a shortage as well.

For context, Thailand and China supply around 60 per cent of chicken to Selangor.

According to Izham, earlier reports indicated that there was a high demand for chicken due to the festive season.

The drop in chicken supply could also be due to a poultry disease, but Izham said there had been no official reports on the matter.

According to FMT, one chicken trader in another state, Perlis, had ordered 200 chickens but ended up only receiving 40.

Top photo from Unsplash.

US willing to respond 'militarily' to defend Taiwan: Biden

The U.S. President was responding to a reporter's question.

May 23, 2022, 06:42 PM

Free Tiong Bahru Bakery croissants & cold brew coffee at Raffles City from May. 27 - Jun. 12, 2022

The freebies are given away at least twice a day, while stocks last.

May 23, 2022, 06:34 PM

'Thank you all for supporting me': Loh Kean Yew after getting SEA Games Silver medal

Press on 💪

May 23, 2022, 06:10 PM

Supporters of Indonesian preacher made threats linking 9/11 attacks against S'pore: Shanmugam

Shanmugam said that his lectures were watched by radicalised people in Singapore.

May 23, 2022, 05:58 PM

Joe Biden says China & North Korea yet to accept US offer of vaccines

South Korea's President also called on North Korea to respond to its own offer of assistance positively.

May 23, 2022, 05:09 PM

Man stomps on & lashes out at chickens in Hougang

Unexplainable violent behaviour.

May 23, 2022, 05:03 PM

'Ah Girls Go Army Again' to be released on June 16, 2022

Here we go... Again.

May 23, 2022, 04:40 PM

S’porean man allegedly lost S$15,000 after unexpected high transaction fees using Tiger Brokers

Tiger Brokers has since imposed a cap on the fee and is working to refund those who were previously affected by the fee.

May 23, 2022, 04:26 PM

Green Day, Westlife, Marshmello to perform in upcoming F1 S'pore Grand Prix 2022

It's gonna be lit.

May 23, 2022, 03:00 PM

4 bridesmaids in China dress up in Ultraman costumes & schoolgirl skirts, bride cracks up

Ultrawomen.

May 23, 2022, 02:52 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.