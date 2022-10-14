Punggol Track 24, where Felicia Teo's body buried in 2007, secluded back then

Singaporean Ahmad Danial Mohamed Rafa'ee, 37, was sentenced to 26 months' jail on Oct. 14, 2022 for his role following the death of Felicia Teo Wei Ling, 19, in 2007.

He admitted to four charges of unlawfully depositing her corpse in a public place, dishonestly misappropriating her belongings, giving false evidence to two police officers, and fabricating false evidence.

He is expected to be released soon as the sentence is backdated to the time when he was arrested in 2020.

A breakthrough in investigations led the police to Ahmad Daniel's arrest and he was initially charged with murder on Dec. 17, 2020.

He subsequently faced less serious charges on June 27, 2022.

The case has shocked Singapore as it had gone unsolved without fresh leads for more than a decade.

More details regarding what happened to Teo have been revealed following Ahmad Danial's sentencing.

Died after taking ecstasy

Ahmad Danial was a graphic designer, while Teo was a student at La Salle College of Fine Arts, along with another man and fellow student, Ragil Putra Setia Sukmarahjana, who is believed to be in Indonesia now and wanted by the Singapore police.

The trio were established to have been at a flat at Block 19 Marine Terrace on the night Teo died.

Teo was last seen alive by her mother on June 29, 2007, and was believed to have been buried sometime on June 30.

Ahmad Danial and Ragil initially lied to the police that Teo had left the flat to meet someone at East Coast Park.

Ahmad Danial also lied that Teo left in anger after he commented on her having many boyfriends, and called her a "b*tch".

In reality, the trio had consumed ecstasy inside the flat.

Sometime before 6am, Teo died due to unknown circumstances.

Disposed of body undetected

When both men realised she was dead, they hatched a plan to dispose of her body to avoid going to jail or getting into trouble over their drug consumption.

They placed Teo's body on a mattress in the flat, put another mattress on top of the body, cleaned the place up, and placed Teo's phone in the vicinity of East Coast Park to support their earlier lies.

They also made calls to Teo's phone, leaving her voicemails, and messaging her on social media to create a false impression that they believed she was still alive, when they knew she was already dead.

On the same day, the two men went out to buy tools to aid in their disposal of Teo's body.

They then returned to the flat to place the body inside a carton box, and sealed it with tape.

They carried the box down to the ground floor using the staircase instead of the lift, to avoid CCTV cameras at the lift lobby.

Travelled to Punggol via taxi

The two men travelled in a taxi from the south of the island to the northeast to Punggol Track 24 with the box containing Teo's body, and dug a hole in a deserted location.

They placed the box inside the hole, lit it on fire, and then covered the hole.

They also took Teo's laptop, camera, and camera lenses.

During excavation works of the area in June 2010, a partial human skull was found.

The identity of the skull was unknown, until Ahmad Danial was arrested in December 2020.

DNA testing conducted in the United States revealed that the skull likely belonged to Teo.

No other remains were discovered in the area.

Punggol Track 24 area secluded

The court previously heard that Ahmad Danial had disposed of the corpse in the vicinity of Punggol Track 24 on or around June 30, 2007.

The direct distance between Marine Terrace and Punggol Track 24 is about 13km.

The exact location of Track 24 is close to the Punggol Point Jetty.

Teo's body was disposed to the right of Punggol Road in the direction of the jetty.

Punggol Track 24 was close to the shore.

Even- and odd-numbered tracks

Punggol had 26 tracks in total.

Travelling towards the jetty, even-numbered tracks are on the right of Punggol Road, while odd-numbered tracks are on the left.

Ponggol Twenty-Fourth Avenue not Track 24

The current Ponggol Twenty-Fourth Avenue, which is still around, is not Track 24.

Punggol Twenty-Fourth Avenue is built over Track 19, which is on the right of Punggol Road.

It is an area with private residential houses.

Construction in early 2010

According to Google Street View from 2008, the location was largely covered with vegetation with some development works carried out.

By the late 2000s, the Track 24 area was still highly secluded.

In 2011, construction of the stable and quarters was underway.

This was a year after a skull fragment was found on the site.

The area over Track 24 was developed into the Punggol Ranch Resort.

The entire stable and resort area closed down several years later.

The stable was up and running until around sometime in 2017.

HDB flat development

The area surrounding Track 24 is now redeveloped into HDB flats, a development known as Punggol Point Crown.

Iconic winding Punggol Road towards jetty

Punggol Road that leads to Punggol Point Jetty at the very end was the only way to get to Track 24 last time.

A section of Punggol Road was no longer passable by vehicles by late August 2018.

A part of Punggol Road has been cut off to build the Punggol Digital District.

The tracks of Punggol Road first appeared as dirt paths in the late 1960s.

By 2017, all the tracks of Punggol Road had vanished.

