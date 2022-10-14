Man, 37, sentenced to 26 months' jail for disposing of Felicia Teo's body in Punggol among other charges

Singaporean Ahmad Danial Mohamed Rafa'ee, 37, who was previously accused of murdering Teo Wei Ling Felicia, was sentenced to 26 months' jail for lesser charges on Oct. 14.

According to The Straits Times (ST), Ahmad is expected to be released soon as the sentence is backdated to the time when he was arrested in 2020.

The 37-year-old admitted to four charges:

Unlawfully depositing Teo's corpse in a public place;

Dishonestly misappropriating Teo's belongings;

Giving false evidence to two police officers;

And fabricating false evidence.

Another two charges were considered in sentencing, CNA reported. Prosecutors had asked for 27 months' jail for Ahmad Danial.

Ahmad Danial was previously given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal for the murder of Teo in June 2022, as the man with whom he allegedly committed these offences, a male Indonesian national, Ragil Putra Setia Sukmarahjana, is still at large.

Initially lied to police

Teo, who was 19 at the time, was first reported missing by her mother on Jul. 3, 2007.

Her mother told police she had last seen her daughter on Jun. 29, 2007, and that she was last seen with Ahmad and Ragil.

Ahmad was a graphic designer and Ragil a student at La Salle College of Fine Arts, along with Teo.

Ahmad and Ragil initially lied to the police that Teo had left the Block 19 Marine Terrace flat the trio were at to meet someone at East Coast Park.

Ahmad also lied that Teo left in anger after he commented on her having many boyfriends, and called her a "b*tch", CNA reported.

Came up with a plan to dispose of body

In reality, the trio had consumed ecstasy inside the flat. Sometime before 6am, Teo died due to unknown circumstances.

When both men realised she was dead, they hatched a plan to dispose of her body to avoid going to jail or getting into trouble over their drug consumption.

They placed Teo's body on a mattress in the flat, put another mattress on top of the body, cleaned the place up, and placed Teo's phone in the vicinity of East Coast Park to support their earlier lies.

They also made calls to Teo's phone, leaving her voicemails, and messaging her on social media to create a false impression that they believed she was still alive, when they knew she was already dead.

According to CNA, on the same day, the two men went out to buy tools to dispose of Teo's body.

They then returned to the flat to place the body inside a carton box, and sealed it with tape.

They carried the box down to the ground floor using the staircase instead of the lift, to avoid CCTV cameras at the lift lobby.

Human skull found in 2010

The two men traveled to Punggol Track 24 with the box containing Teo's body in a cab, and dug a hole in a deserted location.

They placed the box inside the hole, lit it on fire, and then covered the hole, CNA reported.

They also took Teo's laptop, camera, and camera lenses.

During excavation works of the area in June 2010, a partial human skull was found.

The identity of the skull was unknown, until Ahmad was arrested in December 2020, and DNA testing revealed that the skull likely belonged to Teo.

No other remains were discovered in the area.

