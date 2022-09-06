Man, 37, formerly accused of killing Felicia Teo expected to plead guilty to disposing her corpse at Punggol

The Singaporean man who was formerly accused of murdering Teo Wei Ling Felicia is expected to plead guilty to dumping her corpse.

Four charges

Ahmad Danial Mohamed Rafa'ee, 37, is expected to plead guilty to a total of four charges on Oct. 14.

The charges are:

unlawfully depositing Teo's corpse in a public place;

dishonestly misappropriating Teo's belongings;

giving false evidence to two police officers;

and fabricating false evidence

Details

Ahmad is accused of committing these offences with a male Indonesian national, Ragil Putra Setia Sukmarahjana.

According to court documents seen by Mothership, the pair allegedly deposited her corpse around Punggol Track 24 on or around Jun. 30, 2007.

They also failed to report information about Teo's death to the police.

During that time, the two men allegedly misappropriated some of her belongings, such as her handphone, Apple Macbook Pro and camera.

They allegedly fabricated evidence by placing Teo's phone in East Coast Park to support their falsified information that she had gone there.

Ahmad and Ragil also made calls to Teo's phone and left voicemails and sent her messages on social media on or around Jun. 30, 2007.

This was to create the false impression that they believed she was alive even though they knew she was dead.

On Jul. 11 and 25, 2007, the two men allegedly gave false information to two police officers from Tanglin Police Division.

Court documents did not disclose how Teo died and who was responsible for her death.

Ragil still at large

The pair were accused of murdering Teo on Dec. 17, 2020, but authorities are still searching for Ragil, who has yet to be charged in Singapore's courts.

As a result, Ahmad was given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal for the murder charge on Jun. 27, 2022.

Citing previous court proceedings, ST reported that there is no evidence that Ragil is dead.

