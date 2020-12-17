Man, 35, arrested for murder of girl who went missing at Marine Terrace 13 years ago

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) announced today (December 17) that a 35-year-old Singaporean male was arrested for the murder of Felicia Teo, a 19-year-old Singaporean girl who disappeared in 2007.

The man will be charged with the murder of Teo back in 2007,

SPF is also searching for another man, a 32-year-old who was allegedly involved in the case. He is currently at large, believed to be overseas.

After Teo was reported missing in 2007, the Police conducted extensive searches but nothing incriminating was found, said the SPF:

"Given that the Police did not find any facts that linked the two men to Felicia’s disappearance, the case was classified as a missing person case and a Police gazette was issued to locate her. A property gazette was also issued for properties believed to be in Felicia’s possession when she was reported missing."

According to SPF, the case was reviewed over the years since 2007, during which the Police conducted interviews with Teo's family and other witnesses. The Police also checked activities involving Teo's possible movements, including her bank accounts, emails, social media accounts and travel records.

However, no new leads were revealed.

The most recent review was initiated in July 2020 and the case was referred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) given that it had been unsolved for an extended period of time.

CID uncovered a new lead while tracing the properties which were believed to be in Teo's possession when she was reported missing.

CID managed to link one of the properties to the 35-year-old suspect and arrested him on December 15, 2020 in relation to Teo's disappearance.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Teo had died before the report was lodged on July 3, 2007 and that the suspect had allegedly disposed of her body subsequently with the 32-year-old man.

The Police’s search for Teo's remains are ongoing.

Who was Felicia Teo?

Teo was a 19-year-old student studying for a diploma in fine arts at the Lasalle College of the Arts in 2007.

In the evening of June 29, 2007, Teo went to a friend's HDB flat at Marine Terrace.

CCTV footage retrieved from the town council showed Teo entering the lift and taking it up to the 10th floor with two men.

That was the last time Teo was seen on camera. The men whom she was with claimed she left the house at 2am, but Teo was never seen again.

Teo's family searched Yishun, Woodlands, Geylang, and even Johor Bahru for her daughter. Around 200 family members and friends were mobilised to search the island for Teo as well. However their efforts were futile.

It eventually became a cold case which was brought back to the public's attention when Lianhe Wanbao published her story in November this year as part of a series on cases of missing people.

You can read a more detailed retelling of the case here: