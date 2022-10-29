Dasmond Koh's media company NoonTalk Media files for IPO on S'pore stock market

Singapore company NoonTalk Media, headed by veteran actor Dasmond Koh, has applied to be listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX).

Background info

NoonTalk is described as a "home-grown media entertainment company that specialises in artiste and talent management, multimedia production and event conceptualisation", and was established in 2011.

Koh is listed as the company's Executive Director and CEO. He is also named as a co-founder on the company's website.

Should the company be successfully listed, he will also be the controlling shareholder and "will be able to significantly influence" NoonTalk's corporate actions and have veto power in some situations which require shareholders to vote.

Also on the board of directors are Lynda Wee, Jed Tay, Soh Gim Teik and Cruz Teng.

NoonTalk manages artistes such as Xu Bin and Kimberly Chia.

Preliminary offer document filed on Oct. 28

A preliminary offer document filed by NoonTalk is now publicly viewable online.

According to the SGX, this document will be exposed for public comment for a minimum period of 14 days, unless extended by the Exchange.

Information such as NoonTalk's audited profit may also be seen in the document.

