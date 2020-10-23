Local actress Kimberly Chia apologises after neighbour calls her out for leaving unwanted items along HDB common space

In Singapore, it is almost impossible to not have neighbours.

And with neighbours, there may be times where disputes will arise.

For local actress Kimberly Chia, a neighbourly dispute happened earlier this week.

Unwanted items at common space

On October 19, Chia's neighbour resorted to social media to report on her family's alleged clutter.

In a series of Instagram stories, her neighbour who goes by @stephl asked for Chia and her family to be considerate of their neighbours and cleaners after leaving their unwanted items along the common space.

These unwanted items include a mahjong table, a study table set, a stand-up kitchen mixer and several chairs among other things.

Here are the photos in full:

A day after the first set of Instagram stories were posted, @stephl updated on her Instagram that the clutter has been cleared with the help of the town council's cleaners.

Chia apologises and explains

Following the dispute, Chia responded to her neighbour with an apology via Instagram story.

In her post, she wrote:

"We're earnestly sorry for the inconvenience caused to all our neighbours while moving out during this challenging period. We have planned to clear everything (and have done so) and needed some time. Our town council is aware and have arranged to clear the big items that we are not able to do on our own. We have also notified the town council personnel that we will be clearing things at the refuse area (downstairs). We appreciate your kind understanding and apologise in advanced for any inconvenience caused."

Major renovation for the first time

In a report by 8days, Chia explained that her family is in the midst of renovating their home where they've been living for more than 20 years.

The renovation is set to take place for then next three months.

However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, they faced a "manpower shortage" and things weren't progressing as expected.

She also explained that her family never left the unwanted items at the common spaced overnight, apart from the bigger furniture pieces which they were advised by the town council to place near the lift landing first.

Responding to her neighbour's actions, she said: "I do understand that it is [an inconvenience to our neighbours], but if they weren't happy, they could have spoken to us first instead of just posting it on Instagram."

However, Chia also admitted that her family could have handled the situation better and hopes for her neighbours' understanding given that it is the first time that they are doing major renovation work.

Top image from @kimberlychia and Mothership reader.