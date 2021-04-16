Back

Dasmond Koh forbids NoonTalk Media artistes from wearing flip-flops in public

No dating is allowed either.

Karen Lui | April 16, 2021, 12:27 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Besides co-hosting the Sheng Siong Show with Kym Ng, Dasmond Koh mostly works behind the camera as a producer and co-founder of artiste management company, NoonTalk Media.

Earlier this week, Koh publicly asked Singaporean actor Elvin Ng via social media on Apr. 12 to clarify an "incident" between him and actress Angel Lim, who is managed by NoonTalk Media.

Koh's social media post came after Ng spoke up on a talk show "The Inner Circle" about being bullied by a Taiwanese actor, who was later discovered to be Patrick Lee.

On this week's episode of "The Inner Circle", it was Koh's turn to discuss his career in showbiz thus far, including his very strict mentoring and management of junior artistes at NoonTalk Media.

Koh clinched his tenth Top 10 Most Popular Male Artiste award during the 2019 Star Awards and will be receiving the All-Time Favourite Artiste award at the 2021 Star Awards this Sunday (Apr. 18). Screenshot via meWATCH.

No flip-flops in public

NoonTalk Media artiste Zong Zijie who appeared on the episode as a guest acknowledged the many rules that the 49-year-old Koh has for his artistes.

Zong cited examples including no romantic relationships, no alcohol consumption outside, and no wearing of flip-flops out in public.

When Guo asked Koh to explain the bizarre rule against flip-flops, the latter appeared surprised.

"It's an image issue, there is nothing to explain," Koh said.

"We've learnt from a previous situation. If you happen to be in a sloppy attire when you're walking outside and you bump into some head of publicity or marketing manager. They would later come back to us and say, 'We don't really want this person as his image outside is like this.'"

In response to the no-dating rule, Koh clarified that there is no age restriction. Instead, NoonTalk takes into consideration the career stage of the artiste.

"If someone who has achieved decent results and reached some level of status at 25 and 26 years of age. Then they can have a romantic relationship as they are proceeding to the next stage in life."

However, Koh also mentioned that NoonTalk artiste Xu Bin had managed to get married and have children despite the rules. He admitted that he does close one eye "to some extent, as long as [the artistes] don't cause trouble".

"The moment you cause any trouble and I have to say something, there will not be a good ending," Koh added.

It appears that Koh also fusses over his artistes' posture, according to Zong.

"Sometimes, when we are waiting, we would rest our face on our palm. He would smack our hands away and say, 'Your face will get wrinkles.'"

Zong demonstrated the habit of resting one's face on his palm that Koh disliked. Screenshot via meWATCH.

Both Koh and Zong laughed as Guo looked on in amusement and confusion.

Koh countered by claiming that there is scientific proof that wrinkles will form when one constantly pushes their cheeks upwards.

"So whenever they do that, I'd [smack] and say, 'What are you doing?'"

Screenshot via meWATCH.

Toughening up by humiliation

But despite Koh's strict rules, Zong insisted that NoonTalk operates more like "a big family".

However, he recognised the higher likelihood of friction as the company expands. He said Koh would always address any problems immediately to maintain peace so the company remains close-knit.

The younger actor disclosed that he initially disagreed with some of Koh's methods and questioned if they were a bit extreme or harsh on others.

For example, Koh has no qualms about pointing out someone's error in front of others.

Koh justified his actions by saying, "I believe it is important for artistes to toughen up mentally," and admitted that he deliberately humiliates them.

"If you're on set and you encounter a director who would yell at you in front of the crew, you may become embarrassed and unable to perform. However, if you've already been scolded by me like that at the office with everyone watching, you would gain this experience that toughens you up mentally. When you are able to set aside your humiliation and perform your job well, then my objective has been achieved."

Screenshot via meWATCH.

Grew closer over adversity

Kenny Pang, the older brother of late actor Aloysius Pang, was also a guest on the talk show. He described Koh as "a strong pillar to those around him".

Pang praised Koh for taking care of the family after Aloysius' passing in 2019, disclosing that Aloysius's accident two years brought him and Koh closer together.

Hence, they have been keeping in touch over the past two years and check in on each other regularly.

Top images via meWATCH.

Man, 55, jailed 3 weeks for throwing spittle at woman's back in Yishun

The victim suddenly felt a warm liquid hit her back.

April 16, 2021, 12:26 PM

Lost husky in Bukit Batok wanders casually into coffee shop looking for its owner

Important to keep your dog leashed.

April 16, 2021, 12:12 PM

Uniqlo's Animal Crossing collection to launch on May. 24, 2021, features Tom Nook & K.K. Slider

Throwback to this time, last year.

April 16, 2021, 12:08 PM

M'sian actress sells rare Kelantan laksam from S$4.90 at Toa Payoh

Can get Kelantanese food without travelling to Kelantan.

April 16, 2021, 11:39 AM

Pritam Singh pays birthday tribute to wife's project to teach Punjabi to children

The Workers' Party leader shared that he wants his daughter to learn both Mandarin and Punjabi.

April 16, 2021, 10:58 AM

Adidas at VivoCity has customisation zone that lets you personalise clothes & accessories from S$5

Only for newly purchase items.

April 16, 2021, 10:55 AM

M'sian boy eats packed lunch discreetly out of respect for fasting classmates during Ramadan

Socially aware from a young age.

April 16, 2021, 03:10 AM

23-year-old man & 15-year-old boy allegedly robbed & assaulted 18-year-old acquaintance in Bedok

Arrested within hours after police received a report.

April 16, 2021, 02:30 AM

McDonald's Queensway in Japanese-themed garden is most picturesque fast food outlet in S'pore

Even otters know this place.

April 16, 2021, 02:18 AM

MOH: Heart attack that killed elderly man in S'pore not due to Covid-19 vaccine

MOH said that the elderly man's cause of death was ischaemic heart disease.

April 16, 2021, 12:25 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.