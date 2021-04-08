Back

Elvin Ng once shouted & angry-cried at Taiwanese actor for bullying him on set

Standing up for himself.

Karen Lui | April 08, 2021, 06:21 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

First discovered on talent search programme "School Belle and the Beau" while he was still studying at the National University of Singapore, Singaporean actor Elvin Ng has come a long way in his 15-year acting career.

In the latest episode of Guo Liang's talk show, "The Inner Circle", Ng talked about how he had lost his temper at a Taiwanese co-star after being bullied for the entire period of filming in Kuala Lumpur.

Screenshot via meWATCH.

Losing his temper

The second mystery guest on the show was Ng's football buddy of more than ten years, Raphael Wong.

Wong revealed that Ng's competitive spirit comes out during their football games together, when some players do not perform up to his expectations.

Such situations caused the actor to "lose his temper a little", according to Wong.

When asked about Ng's temper during filming, Ng clarified, "I don't lost my temper for the sake of it. There are special examples where I have lost my temper."

Bullied by co-star

The 40-year-old disclosed the details of one example when he was in Kuala Lumpur for a shoot with "a more experienced actor from Taiwan" who was playing the role of his big brother.

Without naming the actor or the show, Ng described the man as "the macho type who wanted to be the boss".

In the show, Ng's role was meatier and the actor apparently could not bear to see that, and so he tried to "throw his weight around on set".

Ng added, "From the second day onwards, I'd leave my bag in a corner and he would place his chair over it and look at me like this," demonstrating the menacing look that he had received from the foreign actor.

Ng demonstrating how the actor had looked at him menacingly. Screenshot via meWATCH.

Ng wondered why the actor was doing such a thing.

He cited another example of how the actor tried to break his focus, "When the camera was shooting me, he'd do something unprofessional with the intention to distract me and cause me to forget my lines. And then he'd be pleased and say, 'See, you think you're a top actor?' or something entirely irrelevant."

Ng re-enacting how the actor taunted him by saying, "See you think you're a top actor?". Screenshot via meWATCH.

Standing up for himself

Ng continued to tolerate the bizarre antics but his patience eventually ran out on the final day during a rooftop scene.

"The scene involved a lot of emotions and he said something disrespectful and I just shouted at him," Ng said.

He then asked the producer and the rest to come up to the roof.

Ng described himself as "angry and shedding tears" because he was bullied the entire time.

He had told the producer, "I could have spoken up about this incident on the second day [of filming]. It's easy [in such a situation], either he is replaced or I am replaced. But it would look like I was acting like the big shot," and concluded, "It was tough."

Ng also shared his dilemma about voicing out his unhappiness, "I was also mad at myself for not enduring until the end [of the shoot]. However, if I had endured all of it and returned home with my tail between my legs, I'd be letting myself down."

Ng shares about the dilemma he had. Caption translates to, "Not wanting to blow up the matter but also did not wish to be completely endure such unfair treatment." Screenshot via meWATCH.

More relaxed now

When Guo asked Wong if Elvin's temper has improved, Ng's good friend replied, "It has improved tremendously."

Ng said,

"I feel that overall, I have grown more relaxed with myself so my expectations of others have relaxed too. When I was on the football field previously, I may have been venting my feelings due to the immense work stress. Now, both work and football are enjoyable for me."

Top images via meWATCH.

'Thank you for your selfless decision to stand aside': PM Lee's letter to Heng Swee Keat

Heng Swee Keat will 'step aside' as the leader of the 4G team of ministers.

April 08, 2021, 06:00 PM

Next Cabinet reshuffle to be announced in about 2 weeks: PM Lee

Soon.

April 08, 2021, 06:00 PM

4G leaders ask Lee Hsien Loong to stay on as PM until a successor ready to take over

The 4G team asked for Singaporeans' support and understanding as they choose another leader.

April 08, 2021, 06:00 PM

Heng Swee Keat steps aside as leader of 4G ministers, to relinquish finance portfolio in next reshuffle

He will continue as Deputy Prime Minister.

April 08, 2021, 06:00 PM

Man retrieves iPhone from dried up Sun Moon Lake in Taiwan, finds it working even after a year

Taiwan is now experiencing one of its worst droughts.

April 08, 2021, 05:41 PM

2 inseparable chonks up for adoption after allegedly evicted from BCA Academy due to complaint

Looking for a forever home.

April 08, 2021, 05:26 PM

Former Australian PM gets mistaken for Uber driver, gives drunk passengers a ride anyway

It took the passengers half the ride to discover who their driver was.

April 08, 2021, 05:12 PM

M'sian ambassador to Myanmar slammed for meeting with military govt

Many felt the move offers undue legitimacy to the military regime.

April 08, 2021, 05:05 PM

S'pore responsible for one-third of all global cruises: STB

STB does not believe Singapore will hold the lead for long however.

April 08, 2021, 04:47 PM

Western brand logos censored on Chinese TV shows in wake of boycott calls

Chinese people had called for boycott of these foreign brands as they expressed concern over alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

April 08, 2021, 04:08 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.