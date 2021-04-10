Back

Taiwanese star who allegedly bullied Elvin Ng releases statement: 'The truth speaks for itself'

Whew.

Mandy How | April 10, 2021, 10:24 AM

The latest goss in the entertainment industry erupted from episode seven of Channel 8 talkshow "The Inner Circle", when local actor Elvin Ng recounted how he was once bullied by a Taiwanese actor on set in Kuala Lumpur.

According to Ng, the actor would throw his weight around and make things difficult for Ng, even when Ng was in the middle of filming a scene.

Speculation on the identity of the actor has since landed on 41-year-old Patrick Lee, who worked with Ng on "Gifted", a 2018 TV series that was partially filmed in Malaysia.

The guesswork has more or less been confirmed, since ETtoday reached out to Lee's management agency and received the following response:

"The truth speaks for itself. Staff who were on set can attest to what really happened, and we will not be commenting further on this matter."

Stars.udn also reported that Lee's agent described the Taiwanese actor as "polite and gracious".

The agent added that he has a good working relationship with Lee, and does not believe that such an incident occurred.

Top image via Elvin Ng and Patrick Lee's Instagram pages

