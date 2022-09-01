Back

Business at Shane Pow's Korean food stalls falls by 50%, says they might have to close if this continues

The 31-year-old is worried about his staff across his four outlets should they end up shuttering.

Lee Wei Lin | September 01, 2022, 07:01 PM

Singaporean actor Shane Pow's Korean food biz Gogiyo doesn't appear to be doing very well recently.

The 31-year-old shared that business has dropped by half in recent months, which has prompted him to consider closing his four outlets -- located in Toa Payoh, Bedok South, Bukit Merah and Ubi -- for good if things do not improve soon.

Worried about staff

He told Lianhe Zaobao that most people assumed business at eateries would pick up after the Covid-19 restrictions were eased.

"I think it applies if you are running a restaurant," Pow explained. "Business at restaurants improved by a lot, but things are really bad for those (operating in) coffeeshops."

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gogiyo.SG (@gogiyo.sg)

"We'll have to close for good if we don't get support from everyone," he continued.

"But if we do so, what will happen to our staff? They have to look for new jobs too. I hope that in the next one to two... or three months, business will improve so that our staff won't become jobless."

The actor estimated that it will take "another two to three years" for him to break even.

"Grown a lot" in the past year

Pow also spoke of how he has changed in the past year.

Last July, he was sentenced to a five-week jail term and a S$6,000 fine for drink driving.

He said that he has "grown a lot in the past year", and that he doesn't believe he could have changed this much if he did not go through "ups and downs".

"I think you should go through some experiences, feel some frustration and have some regrets in life. It's the same for love. Those without regrets... If you watch romance dramas, all of them include some element of regret. It's only business in which you would want things to always be smooth-sailing."

Still in Mediacorp drama(s)

Besides his F&B business, Pow also has an upcoming drama with Mediacorp.

The broadcasting giant terminated Pow in April last year, after the actor had several brushes with the law.

After leaving Mediacorp, he hosted livestreams on e-commerce platform Mdada, which is owned by Addy Lee, Michelle Chia, and Pornsak.

He is currently signed to Lee Nanxing's talent agency, LNX Global.

Top photos from Shane Pow & Gogiyo's respective Instagram accounts

